Medical students celebrate ‘Match Day’ in person

As the clock struck noon on March 18, nearly four years of medical education were reduced to a single moment for fourth-year medical students nationwide, including 96 from Quinnipiac University’s Frank H. Netter MD School of Medicine. It was the moment they would learn where they would be spending at least the next three years for their residency placements.

“It’s sort of the culmination of all the hard work over the last 3 1/2 years,” said Allison Bradley, a fourth-year medical student. “All of the exams you’ve taken, all the rotations you’ve done, all of the interviews you went on lead to this one moment.”

Each year, the National Residency Matching Program pairs medical students with residency programs based on mutual interest. This year, NRMP reported a total of 47,675 applicants for 39,205 residency positions. Through an online system, students and programs submit their respective preferences and NRMP calculates an algorithm to effectively match candidates to a program. Students receive their results in a ceremony widely known as “Match Day.”

Quinnipiac recognized Match Day 2022 with a ceremony for students in Burt Kahn Court. The event held extra significance for students, as it was the first in-person Match Day since 2019.