QU loosens mask mandate, extends booster deadline

Quinnipiac University instated an optional indoor mask mandate March 1, in addition to extending the booster record submission deadline to March 19.

All individuals are required to wear masks inside of classrooms and health care service areas, according to a Quinnipiac COVID support email sent to the community on Feb. 28. Masks may be required at university-sponsored events and other large gatherings.

Senior Medical Advisor David Hill said the university’s decision to loosen the mask mandate came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced updated masking guidance Feb. 25, based on COVID case count by county.

“Quinnipiac has a highly vaccinated population, omicron is waning,” Hill said. “We’ve done well so far with our numbers of cases on campus, our capacity to take care of students has been never overwhelmed in the first month of being back.”

Despite favoring a sense of normalcy on campus, students said they wish the university chose to fully remove or support the mandate to avoid a noncommittal response.

“I feel it is a halfhearted move by the university in an attempt to please all,” said Christopher Winters, a senior law in society major. “By refusing to commit one way or the other, it has the exact opposite effect of pleasing no one.”

Hill said the decision to continue requiring masking in classrooms because it is an environment in which students are required to be present.

“The classroom’s a required event, and students don’t have a choice about whether they show up or not in the classroom,” Hill said. “They haven’t necessarily made a choice of who they sit next to. That’s very different from the dining hall, it’s very different from other public events, it’s very different from the dormitory situation.”