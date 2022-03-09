Taxi service aims for safer student transportation

Quinnipiac University students looking for safe and reliable transportation options to travel off campus can now utilize a taxi service called M7, which launched Feb. 24. M7 is a taxi company operating throughout several regions in Connecticut, providing traditional taxi cab and handicap-accessible transport services. Rides can be booked through the M7 website or mobile app. The company has also partnered with other Connecticut colleges such as the University of New Haven and Yale University.

The service was introduced after a member of the Parent’s Advisory board reached out to Tony Reyes, chief of Public Safety, to raise concerns involving Uber. The department reached out to M7 to provide services on campus. M7 officials met with the Student Government Association to answer questions and engage students in the process. “They are not affiliated with the university, but it is a service that I think will meet the demands of the students because they are Uber-like,” Reyes said. “They have an app, they’re on demand, but they are going to be much more cost effective for students and they are going to be much safer.” Reyes said Uber poses greater safety concerns as drivers don’t have to register themselves. Uber drivers will ask students to call their personal number, making their identity untraceable. “It’s that anonymity,” Reyes said. “When we had the incident involving the individual that went into one of our student’s off-campus housing, that was an Uber driver. This guy (was) a sexual predator, and it (was) someone that is untraceable.”

Public Safety is making it more convenient for students to use M7 over popular taxi services by allowing them to be picked up and dropped off at their dorms. The M7 driver will be identified by the company car and be required to show ID. “It is a company we can trust, we will allow them into our campus because we know the owners, because it’s a company that has been vetted, because that is a company that has the principles and the value system is one that we subscribe to and we feel it’s going to be a safer option,” Reyes said. Charlie Lebron, a first-year 3+1 film, television and media arts major, uses taxi services multiple times a month because she does not have a car on campus. Lebron said she has encountered unsafe experiences using UberEats. “Once we had gotten the food from our driver and begun to walk away, the driver began to cat call us,” Lebron said. “We were extremely uncomfortable and to be honest a little scared, we rushed back to our dorm as quickly as we could.” Although Lebron has never heard of M7, she said she would use it if it worked with Quinnipiac more than any other taxi services. “I know Quinnipiac would do their research on their drivers,” Lebron said. “I would feel a lot safer getting into a car with them. Using a rideshare service that’s partnered with Quinnipiac would almost guaranteed safety also if the services was cheaper or if we could even use our meal points I would so be onboard to using the service.”