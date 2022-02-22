‘Parking, dining and course registration’: Administrators address students’ concerns

“Some of the questions that we get have a little bit of hot sauce on them,” said Don Sawyer, vice president for equity, inclusion and leadership, at the Student Government Association’s annual State of the QUnion event Feb. 16.

Quinnipiac University administrators answered questions from students about everything from parking to inclusion.

The panel of administrators included Sawyer, President Judy Olian, Chief Experience Officer Tom Ellett, Provost Debra Liebowitz, Chief of Public Safety Tony Reyes and Vice President for Facilities and Capital Planning Sal Filardi.

After introductions by Olian and SGA President Nick Ciampanelli, students had the opportunity to submit questions. SGA Vice President and senior economics major Chris Longchamp moderated the event.

Ciampanelli, a senior political science and economics double major, told The Chronicle that the “cornerstone” event allows students to ask the tough questions to learn about university functions and planning.

The State of the QUnion kicked off with student questions, including queries on the future of masking on campus.

Ellett announced that once Connecticut’s state masking order expires, “We (Quinnipiac) are likely to recommend masks remain required in classrooms, but optional in other indoor settings.”

In terms of campus safety, Reyes said his office is “vigorously recruiting” officers after The Chronicle reported that Public Safety’s 10 vacancies resulted in 154 overtime shifts and up to 16 hour-workdays.

Reyes also confirmed that his office is working to ensure the proper functioning of Mount Carmel’s 13 blue lights, and that lights will likely be added with campus expansion.

Regarding parking enforcement, Reyes said that officers are cracking down on unauthorized parking, and have given out over 1,000 tickets in the last month.