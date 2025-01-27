The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

Quinnipiac University set to announce its 10th president on Jan. 30

Alexandra Martinakova, Editor-in-Chief
January 27, 2025

Quinnipiac University’s Board of Trustees Chair Chuck Saia announced Monday morning in a university-wide email the welcoming of the 10th Quinnipiac President set for next Thursday. 

According to the email, the Board of Trustees unanimously approved the university’s new president on Jan. 14. 

“I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude for your active participation in the process of selecting our new Quinnipiac President,” Saia wrote. “Your dedication, insights and engagement have been invaluable throughout this important journey. This is an exciting time for our entire community.”

The event will be held in the Mt. Carmel Auditorium at noon and will also be simulcasted in the North Haven Auditorium. An Outlook invitation for students, faculty and staff was sent out before 10 a.m. this morning. 

