The Student Philanthropy Council is feeling thankful

Despite being a relatively new addition to Quinnipiac’s organizations, the Student Philanthropy Council has already worked to make a noticeable and lasting impact on the university. On Nov. 12, the organization hosted a “Gratitude Event” inviting students to write cards to donors of the university. Students also had the opportunity to enjoy complimentary ice cream.

Those who chose to donate were able to win a gift basket with items provided by the Quinnipiac Bookstore. This event allowed students to take a break from studying and give thanks to donors.

The SPC recognizes the role of philanthropy in enhancing the experience of the university for students. Events like this help illustrate the recognition that the student body gives to those who donate.