The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
Categories:

He’s not a boy, but not yet a man

‘Manchild’ nails the in-between
Grace Conneely-Nolan, Arts & Life Editor
June 11, 2025
Katerina Parizkova

I wasn’t looking for a new go-to song this summer, but Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild” — released Thursday — has quickly become a favorite and is already setting the tone for the season. 

The track is deceptively sweet-sounding but packs a subtle punch, mocking the incompetence of men. It pokes fun at the normalization of the immature, boyish guy who never got the memo about growing up. 

She sings, “Why so sexy if so dumb?/ And how survive the Earth so long?/ If I’m not there, it won’t get done/ I choose to blame your mom/ Man-child/ Why you always come a-runnin’ to me?” 

Cutting a man down a size with short words he can actually understand.

The song doesn’t explicitly name her most recent ex, actor Barry Keoghan, but it’s easy to read between the lines. “Manchild” broadly captures the exhaustion of dealing with emotionally stunted men and how dating one feels more like babysitting. 

Following the single’s release, the “Manchild” music video dropped the next morning, directed by Vania-Heymann and Gal Muggia. 

The video compares dating to the Wild West — chaotic, ruthless and full of disappointments. Expectations aren’t always met, and many prospects are often slow and useless. 

Honestly, I enjoyed the music video just as much, if not more than the song itself.

Carpenter travels the American West by catching rides with all types of men, their only similarity being their inability to get her where she needs to go.

Her vintage Southwestern aesthetic perfectly complements her playful attitude, adding to the creativity and attention to detail in the visuals. 

She rollerblades alongside a garbage truck, lies on top of a car with a cigarette dangling from her mouth and swims with sharks. Each “manchild” is a new obstacle as she makes her way through the desert. 

The music video nods to iconic films — from her Penny-Lane inspired look (a callback to “Almost Famous”) to a dramatic car flying off a cliff in true “Thelma & Louise” fashion. In the last scene, she exits one car heading in one direction and steps into another going the opposite way. 

It’s a wash-rinse-repeat cycle of toxic relationships, a perfect metaphor for being stuck in a pattern, maybe a trap of her own making. 

Co-written with songwriter Amy Allen and producer Jack Antonoff, “Manchild” is Carpenter’s first release since her “Short n’ Sweet” deluxe album.

Critics say it sounds like a mash-up of her earlier songs, predictable with the same poppy beat and flirtatious, cheeky lyrics. 

Sonically, they’re not wrong; it carries a familiar essence and recognizable melody. But I think Carpenter has found her sound after years in the music industry and has continued to lean into it. 

Should an artist be expected to reinvent themselves with every album just to stay interesting and hold attention?

That expectation can be exhausting — and often unrealistic for artists like Carpenter, whose strength lies in capturing a specific moment rather than chasing permanence.

I believe there’s pressure to create a timeless sound. But for Carpenter, her music is very situational and it’s what has made her successful. 

In fact, she writes the exact opposite of timeless music — it’s timely. 

“This song became to me something I can look back on that will score the mental montage to the very confusing and fun adult years of my life,” Carpenter wrote on Instagram. “It sounds like the song embodiment of a loving eye roll and it feels like a never ending road trip in the summer!”

As an artist, the goal is to create music that connects with your audience the moment it’s released. Carpenter’s doing just that, she’s having fun, saying what she means and making it a fun experience to listen to. 

There’s no doubt that she and her team clearly understand their audience — young women navigating love, lust and the lingering gaze of the wrong kind of men. She’s not just singing to them. She’s singing with them. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts & Life
Rapper Quavo headlines Wake the Giant on April 27.
Quavo ‘Wakes the Giant’ for Quinnipiac’s 2025 spring concert
‘BingeTok’: Which shows are really ‘For You’?
‘BingeTok’: Which shows are really ‘For You’?
Rory McIlroy’s Masters win is a story of triumph
Rory McIlroy’s Masters win is a story of triumph
More than music
More than music
The Arnold Bernhard Library clock tower peeks through sprouting branches.
PHOTO: A warm welcome into spring
There will never be another Michael Jackson
There will never be another Michael Jackson
More in Music
Morgan Wallen and Post Malone release their second collaboration, “I Ain’t Coming Back,” on April 18
Morgan Wallen & Post Malone are back on my playlist
Don’t ‘Blink Twice’ with Shaboozey’s new song
Don’t ‘Blink Twice’ with Shaboozey’s new song
Students can't wait to see NLE Choppa headline Wake the Giant
Students can't wait to see NLE Choppa headline Wake the Giant
‘Brighter Days Ahead’ with Ariana Grande's ‘Eternal Sunshine Deluxe’
‘Brighter Days Ahead’ with Ariana Grande's ‘Eternal Sunshine Deluxe’
Playboi Carti evolves with ‘MUSIC’
Playboi Carti evolves with ‘MUSIC’
Is going country becoming cool?
Is going country becoming cool?
More in Pop Culture
From ‘Hairspray’ to has-been
From ‘Hairspray’ to has-been
‘The White Lotus’: all-inclusive chaos
‘The White Lotus’: all-inclusive chaos
Katy Perry’s useless trip to space
Katy Perry’s useless trip to space
Alex Ovechkin shatters NHL all-time goal record
Alex Ovechkin shatters NHL all-time goal record
The ‘Minecraft Movie,’ while hilarious, is disappointing
The ‘Minecraft Movie,’ while hilarious, is disappointing
‘You Won't See Me’ in theaters
‘You Won't See Me’ in theaters
About the Contributors
Grace Conneely-Nolan
Grace Conneely-Nolan, Arts & Life Editor
Katerina Parizkova
Katerina Parizkova, Design Editor