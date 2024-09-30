Quinnipiac volleyball faces heartbreaking five-set defeat to Saint Peter’s

HAMDEN — It was an overcast day outside Burt Kahn Court as Quinnipiac volleyball lost in heartbreaking fashion to Saint Peter’s in five sets. This marks the Bobcats’ first loss to the Peacocks since 2015.

The Bobcats started the first set guns blazing, leading the Peacocks 17-8. However, momentum shifted quickly later in the set, as Saint Peter’s went on a 6-1 run cutting down Quinnipiac’s lead from nine to five and a 23-18 score.

The Bobcats still went on to win the first set 25-19, but the momentum in the room had yet to return to the Bobcats. The second half of the set was marked by issues with defensive play.

Saint Peter’s came into the second set ignited with a flame, getting an early 7-2 score. This prompted Quinnipiac’s head coach Kyle Robinson to make a change at the libero spot early in the set, subbing on freshman Carola Negron Diaz in place of senior Fa’avae Kimsel Moe.

Despite the change, the Bobcats were unable to rally back, losing the set 25-16, making it the fourth match in a row the team dropped the second set after winning the first.

“I think we just need to focus a little bit better right after a first set win, or any set win,” Robinson said. “Come in here and do your job, leave all the hype and all the ego outside of this workspace, and just focus on what’s my job and how do I do it to the best of my ability right now.”

Moving into the third set, Robinson made another defensive change. Kimsel Moe subbed back in for Negron Diaz, making Negron Diaz a defensive specialist as needed.

The game did not get any better for the Bobcats entering the third set. The Peacocks took the lead early and never let go, taking it 25-18.

Going into the fourth, the energy surrounding the Bobcats changed. They quickly jumped out to a 12-3 lead, allowing just five more points from the Peacocks to secure the set, 25-8.

“It should be pretty important you go 25-8 in the fourth,” Robinson said. “You should be on a high, and right now, we’re not on a high. We’re almost shocked. Like, what do you mean you’re shocked? We’re a good team.”

Robinson did not attribute the success of this set to any real major adjustments. No big pep talk, no major changes to how they should be playing.

“They just focused and went and did the things that we do well,” Robinson said.

The fifth and final set was back-and-forth, as the Bobcats and Peacocks traded the lead multiple times through. Eventually, the game moved to a deuce, where the Peacocks won the set 17-15.

Saint Peter’s sophomore outside hitter Maliyah Labrie led the Peacocks and the game overall with 24 kills, while sophomore outside hitter Leilani-kai Giusta led the Bobcats with 18.

When asked about any bright spots from the game today, Negron Diaz’s name was the first that came to mind for Robinson.

“I think she’s only practiced five days,” Robinson said. “So to trust that she can go in and be the libero in the set, in a tight situation, and then to go in there and do well, that’s what I want to look back on.”

The success of Negron Diaz at libero in today’s game has sparked discussion as to whether she should take the starting slot over Kimsel Moe.

“Whoever steps up, the job is theirs,” Robinson said. “I like what I saw from Carola. Fa’avae’s got to be better. She’s a senior now, she knows better. She’s got to compete and fight to retain the job. I don’t care if it’s a freshman or a fifth year.”

“No one cares that we lost. No one cares if we win. We got to just keep working harder,” Robinson said.

Quinnipiac’s record moves to 4-10 overall and 1-1 in MAAC play, with its next matchup against Merrimack on Oct. 2 at 7 p.m.