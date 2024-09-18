New Student Philanthropy Council to aid Quinnipiac community

Quinnipiac University’s Office of Development and Alumni Affairs introduced the Student Philanthropy Council, a new organization to aid the Quinnipiac community.

“We want to create a connection so that students are aware how we can be a resource to them before and after graduation,” John Shepherd, assistant director of next generation and affinity giving wrote in an email to The Chronicle. “We want students to recognize that commitment and for them to understand the impact that they can have while still being a student.”

The SPC aims to strengthen the relationship between the Mount Carmel Campus and the Office of Development and Alumni Affairs. It also plans to increase awareness of the importance of giving back to the Quinnipiac and local community.

The council plans to host events for students to learn the importance of philanthropy and alumni affairs on campus. Its focus is on making students aware of how their contributions are being used to better the Quinnipiac community.

“This university continues to excel because of the generous alumni, parent and faculty staff donors that make up the wider Bobcat community,” Shepherd wrote.

The Office of Annual Giving staff and members of the SPC will plan their events.

The first SPC event occurs on Nov. 12 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Piazza of the Carl Hansen Student Center. The event is centered around the theme of gratitude. Students are invited to attend and write thank you notes to donors and receive an SPC gift while making a contribution to their class.

Annual Giving will also host smaller events throughout the semester.

The SPC will plan another large event in the spring and will provide community service opportunities during the year.

“(Students) should join because you have the opportunity to make a difference unlike any other group here at Quinnipiac,” Shepherd wrote. “Being able to support the next generation of Bobcats while also supporting your fellow students while you are here is something that is unlike any other group.”

The SPC provides opportunities for students to make a positive and tangible impact on the community.

“Joining the SPC means you will have the opportunity to build your resume and network with alumni, potentially, in your field of study,” Shepherd wrote.

Students who join soon and become founding members of the SPC will have the unique opportunity to work with professionals in the Office of Development and Alumni Affairs at Quinnipiac.

Opportunities to take on leadership roles, manage projects and work together with peers will be available through the SPC. Connections formed there could lead to long-lasting professional relationships.

The new friendships, career opportunities, leadership experience and connections that the SPC experience offers could be beneficial for resume building — as well as helping the Quinnipiac community thrive.

Students can contact [email protected] if they’re interested in joining or have questions. The SPC is open to all students and will be accepting applications for next year for those interested.