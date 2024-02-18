The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Breaking down Austin McBroom’s Snapchat breakdowns

Breaking down Austin McBroom’s Snapchat breakdowns

2
Noah Kahan proves nothing lasts Forever

Noah Kahan proves nothing lasts 'Forever'

3
Internal documents obtained by The Chronicle cast doubt on the accusations that reportedly led to the termination of Quinnipiac University women’s lacrosse head coach Tanya Kotowicz. (Photo courtesy of Quinnipiac Athletics/Photoillustration by Cameron Levasseur)

What happened to TK?

4
A cease-fire in Gaza will cause more harm than good

A cease-fire in Gaza will cause more harm than good

5
Rife to the occasion: Matt Rifes journey to comedic stardom

Rife to the occasion: Matt Rife's journey to comedic stardom

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac baseball falls to Liberty 16-7 in second of three-game series

Zack Hochberg, Staff Writer
February 18, 2024
Senior+catcher+Keegan+OConnor+connects+with+the+ball+in+a+May+2023+MAAC+Tournament+game+against+Niagara.+
Peyton McKenzie
Senior catcher Keegan O’Connor connects with the ball in a May 2023 MAAC Tournament game against Niagara.

After being shutout in its season opener Friday, Quinnipiac baseball’s bats woke up in game two of a three-game series against Liberty. Unfortunately for the Bobcats, the Flames were unstoppable, as the hosts put up 16 runs Saturday afternoon.

Graduate student outfielder Noah Rabon got the party started for the Flames in the first inning, ripping a double down the left-field line to bring in the game’s first two runs. Rabon scored later in the inning on a ground out off the bat of junior infielder Cam Foster. 

The damage got worse in the second inning. Rabon continued to wreak havoc, slapping another double down the left field line to bring in two more Flames. The two-bagger made it 6-0 in favor of the hosts. 

Junior pitcher Garrett Horn was dominant in the first few innings, staying perfect through three, with six of nine outs coming by way of the strikeout. 

Liberty added another in the third, but the Bobcat offense woke up in the fourth inning. Graduate student infielder Braydon Seaburg singled up the middle, sending two Bobcats flying around the base paths to score Quinnipiac’s first runs of the season.

Junior pitcher Mason Ulsh was finished after four innings. The Pennsylvania native struck out two batters, while allowing eight earned runs in his first start of the season. 

Though the Flames got another in the bottom half, the Bobcats tacked on another in the fifth — as senior infielder Matt DeRosa grounded out to third, but brought home senior outfielder Jared Zimbardo in the process. 

With momentum seemingly swinging in Quinnipiac’s direction, Liberty exploded in the fifth and sixth innings. The Flames put together seven runs in those two innings, highlighted by three separate doubles, which drove in five of the seven runs. 

Rabon would help the Flames add onto their lead in the eighth. He continued his stellar day, picking up another RBI, his sixth of the game, on a base hit, making it 15-3 Liberty. 

The Bobcats made the score more respectable in the ninth. Junior infielder Christopher Willis sent a three-run homer over the wall in right-center to cut the deficit to nine for his first home run as a member of the Quinnipiac program. 

Liberty closed it out from there, handing Quinnipiac its second-straight loss and an 0-2 start to the season. These two teams will wrap up their season-opening series with game three tomorrow, with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Baseball
Senior outfielder Braydon Seaburg swings during the MAAC playoffs on May 24, 2023.
Errors, quiet bats haunt Quinnipiac in 10-0 loss to Liberty
Quinnipiac baseball was picked to finish second in the MAAC in the 2024 conference coaches poll.
Where Quinnipiac baseball stands entering 2024
Quinnipiac womens soccer debuted a new uniform en route to a 5-0 win over Stonehill on Sept. 4.
Bobcat Report: Women’s soccer discuss new uniforms, ‘pink bananas’
Quinnipiac acrobatics and tumbling alum Taylor Johnson made the American Ninja Warrior Finals this past summer.
Bobcat Report: Quinnipiac Ninja Warrior
JC Franconere committed to Quinnipiac after a junior season where he threw 41 strikeouts in 36 innings.
‘I’m excited to be a part of it’: Quinnipiac baseball commit JC Franconere has high expectations for himself
Quinnipiac Athletics officially announced its partnership with Opendorse on August 16.
Quinnipiac Athletics announces NIL marketplace for student-athletes
More in Sports
Senior forward Travis Treloar celebrates after scoring Quinnipiacs seventh goal against RPI on Saturday.
Graf earns hat trick, Quinnipiac pummels RPI 7-2
Senior attacker Dylan Donnery jumps on his teammates in celebration after the Bobcats’ score against Brown on February 17, 2024.
Bobcats take advantage of home field, dominate in 13-7 win over Brown
Quinnipiac sophomore forward Alex Power chases a puck to the corner in the Bobcats 6-2 win over Union on Feb. 16. With two assists, Power recorded his first collegiate multi-point game in the contest.
Penalties blemish Quinnipiac’s 6-2 win over Union
Freshman guard Ava Sollenne (left) guards Mount St. Marys redshirt junior guard Jada Lee in Quinnipiacs 54-45 loss Thursday evening.
Women’s basketball fails to climb over Mount St. Mary’s, falls 54-45
Womens lacrosse interim head coach Jordan Christopher shouts directions during an early February practice.
Women’s lacrosse ‘ready to rally’ following coaching change seven weeks before season
Senior midfielder Evan Perry battles the elements in a February 2022 game against Bryant.
New faces look to propel men’s lacrosse back to MAAC Tournament
About the Contributors
Zack Hochberg
Peyton McKenzie, Creative Director

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *