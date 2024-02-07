Double standards in pop culture: Taylor Swift vs. the ‘dads, Brads and Chads’

It’s clearly a “Love Story” between Taylor Swift and the NFL, so why all the negative reactions from football fans — specifically men — to her attending games?

The answer is plain and simple. Swift has been dealing with misogyny her entire career, and when the world got word of her and Travis Kelce’s romance, it peaked once again.

I find it extremely hypocritical to be angry at Swift for being on camera when this isn’t the first time celebrities have attended football games.

Even though those celebrity appearances weren’t all season-long like Swift’s, she’s there to support her boyfriend and isn’t doing anything wrong.

Many will say Swift is shown on camera during the games too much, but a recent study from The New York Times showed that the longest Swift was on camera during an entire game was for one minute.

“She is typically onscreen for less than 25 seconds over the course of broadcasts that run longer than three hours,” wrote The Times’ Senior Editor Benjamin Hoffman.

With Swift expected to be in attendance this Sunday, the argument that people just want to watch football could not be farther from the truth. Super Bowl advertisements are almost as anticipated as the actual game.

In fact, a Statista study found that “three out of 10 Americans said the commercials were their favorite part of the (Super Bowl).”

While game-watchers and commercial-watchers might not overlap, it’s not like people turn off their TVs every time the advertisements or the halftime show comes on.

There are no negative ramifications of Swift attending football games. Her screen time has sparked an interest in football among many Swifties, myself included.

According to CBS News, Kelce and Swift’s relationship caused 24% of Gen Z and 20% of millennials to turn on their screens and watch football.

Many young girls are watching football games with their families in hopes of seeing Swift pop up on the screen.

Her appearances give people with dueling interests a chance to connect, specifically between Swifties and football fans.

All along, the NFL has been reaping all the benefits from the “Tayvis” romance.

The Kansas City Chiefs, as well as the NFL, have gained $331.5 million in revenue just by Swift showing up to the games, Apex Marketing Group tells Front Office Sports.

“That number, calculated Jan. 22, comes from print, digital, radio, TV, highlights, and social media mentioning Swift going back to her first game on Sept. 24, then figuring out the equivalent dollar value for each instance based on reach and impact,” according to Front Office Sports.

Despite this, her appearances have generated negativity from football fans. Once a woman expresses that she likes a male-dominated activity, it’s the end of the world. I believe that people are afraid of a powerful, outspoken and talented woman enjoying the same things they do.

Why is it that when Kelce made an appearance at Swift’s Era’s Tour performance in Buenos Aires, Argentina, he was applauded by Swifties for being a supportive boyfriend, but Swift is booed by NFL crowds when she steps into the stadium?

It’s honestly exhausting having to hear people say how Swift can’t sing and she only makes songs about her exes whenever I mention I like her music. I don’t insult people every time they express they’re a fan of Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, so what’s the difference?

Not only does hate come from men, a lot of women have hopped on the bandwagon of tearing her down.

Growing up, I didn’t like Swift because everyone around me didn’t. It was around the “1989” era where she was receiving mass amounts of hate for making music that was popular on radio stations.

When Swift released “folklore” in 2020, I decided to give her music a shot. I instantly fell in love with her creativity and lyricism, and since then, Swift has climbed to the top of my music charts.

Her versatility and devotion to her fans from the very beginning makes her unlike any other artist to me. She truly can make any genre of music sound good.

There’s a reason she’s currently the biggest pop star globally. If people really sat down and listened, they would find at least one song out of her entire discography that they love.

Swifts’ name comes out of the mouths of haters more than the mouths of her fans. If you really hate her that much, talk about your own interests instead.

Hating on something or someone that’s popular doesn’t make you special. Swift can’t control how many times she’s shown during football games, and the NFL doesn’t seem to be opposed to her appearances.

Swift, on her own, generates publicity wherever she goes, whether it’s negative or positive. Haters are going to hate, but she will continue to “Shake It Off.” All it’s doing is helping her in the long run.

It’s one thing to dislike her music, but to treat her with the amount of disrespect she receives is ultimately insulting to women. If Swift was a man, then she’d be the man.