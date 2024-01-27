The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Someone introducing himself as Jeff has perpetrated the same comedy club ticket scam against college students on at least eight campuses across five states in the last decade alone (Infographic by Lindsey Komson, Amanda Riha and Connor Youngberg).

Serial scammer ‘Jeff’ targets QU — again

2
More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on The Second Best Night of Your Life tour

More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on 'The Second Best Night of Your Life' tour

3
QU loses second Title IX coordinator in last year

QU loses second Title IX coordinator in last year

4
Quinnipiac celebrates their second-consecutive CT Ice championship following a 4-3 win over UConn on January 28, 2023.

Battle for Connecticut: Quinnipiac vies for three-peat at CT Ice

5
Former Quinnipiac student arraigned on charges relating to alleged Halloween arson

Former Quinnipiac student arraigned on charges relating to alleged Halloween arson

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Bobcats blank Bulldogs 1-0, advance to Connecticut Ice Championship

Amanda Dronzek, Associate Sports Editor
January 27, 2024
Freshman+forward+Mason+Marcellus+gets+fist+bumps+from+the+bench+after+scoring+the+games+lone+goal.
Ethan Hurwitz
Freshman forward Mason Marcellus gets fist bumps from the bench after scoring the game’s lone goal.

HARTFORD — “Beat Yale” is back, but not at M&T Bank Arena. Quinnipiac and Yale men’s hockey brought the rivalry to the XL Center in Hartford Friday night, and as the last 13 matchups have gone, the Bobcats emerged with a 1-0 victory.

“We talk a lot about embracing the grind,” head coach Rand Pecknold said. “You’re going to have to grind out wins at times.”

Quinnipiac saw its biggest stage since the Frozen Four in Tampa, Fla. While the Bobcats haven’t traveled nearly as far and the ultimate prize isn’t a national championship, Quinnipiac is en route to its third-consecutive Connecticut Ice title.

Following a difficult road trip to Central New York — dropping back-to-back games at Colgate and Cornell —  a taste of championship hockey was exactly what Quinnipiac needed.

“The one thing that we see a lot as defending national champions is these teams, they play well against us,” Pecknold said. “There’s no easy games.”

The first 20 minutes were quiet, but the Bobcats managed to strike first with an early goal from freshman forward Mason Marcellus. 

“I think we all kind of touched on it,” Marcellus said. “(Senior forward Travis Treloar) made a good pass and it went under (freshman goaltender Jack Stark)’s arm and over his head. It was a good play by all of us.”

That’s not to say Quinnipiac didn’t struggle offensively, with pucks hitting posts and passes not connecting on the far post.

Luckily for the Bobcats, the Bulldogs weren’t much better. 

Quinnipiac’s defense prevailed halfway through the second frame as senior goaltender Vinny Duplessis fought off a Bulldog attack that nearly tied the game. The Quebec City native also earned his third shutout of the season.

That was about all the action either side could accumulate. The game was a stalemate with the Bobcats holding on 1-0. Thanks to Quinnipiac’s solid defense, that’s how the score remained. 

“I thought we had a really good game plan,” Pecknold said. “I wish we could have scored more goals but it’s hockey.”

Quinnipiac had opportunities to bolster its lead, but Yale’s defensive neutral zone coverage and a stellar performance from Stark made up for what its offense failed to do: keeping the deficit at one for 48 minutes. 

“I don’t know the guy but I stopped (Stark) after the game at the end of the line and said, ‘hell of a game’ because it was crazy,” Marcellus said.

With 1:10 remaining in regulation, Yale head coach Keith Allain pulled Stark to throw Quinnipiac off its rocker. The Bulldogs pressed, getting inches away from evening the score. 

“Everyone wants to score, everyone wants to get on the board,” Marcellus said.

Ultimately, the Bobcats escaped with a gritty win, sending them to the CT Ice Championship once again.

One major takeaway from the semifinal bout is that the Bobcats had just two penalties without consequence. Quinnipiac’s undoing this season has been undisciplined play.

The Bobcats were the least penalized team in the nation in 2022-23. Currently, they rank 34th.

“Coach Rand was telling us all game just kind of stay focused,” Marcellus said. “Stay on them and (goals) will come.”

Quinnipiac takes a crack at its third-straight CT Ice trophy against UConn on Jan. 27. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Featured
Quinnipiac celebrates their second-consecutive CT Ice championship following a 4-3 win over UConn on January 28, 2023.
Battle for Connecticut: Quinnipiac vies for three-peat at CT Ice
Graduate student guard Savion Lewis dribbles the ball against Mount St. Marys on Jan. 25, 2024.
Thursday win over Mount St. Mary’s moves Bobcats into sole possession of first place
Anna Foley finished Quinnipiacs 74-59 loss to Fairfield with 13 points and seven rebounds.
Fairfield continues rolling, beats Quinnipiac 74-59
QU loses second Title IX coordinator in last year
QU loses second Title IX coordinator in last year
Sophomore forward Amarri Tice shoots a free throw as graduate student guard Savion Lewis (center) watches on.
Quinnipiac blows out the candles, completes comeback on head coach Tom Pecora’s birthday
Quinnipiac senior forward/midfielder Emely dribbles the ball against Brown in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Nov. 11.
Emely van der Vliet signs professional contract in Austria following two years at QU
More in Ice Hockey
Quinnipiac freshman forward Mason Marcellus battles for the puck in a game against Cornell at Lynah Rink on Jan. 20.
‘We just have to grow up’: Quinnipiac loses second-straight, falls to Cornell in overtime
Graduate forward Alexa Hoskin readies for a wrist shot during a 4-3 loss to Cornell on January 20, 2023
Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey comes up short against Cornell, loses second straight
Graduate forward Julia Nearis fires a slap shot during a 5-0 loss to Colgate on January 21, 2023 at the M&T Bank Arena.
Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey blown out 5-0 by Colgate in first home loss
Sophomore forward Sam Lipkin fights past a defender in Quinnipiac mens hockeys 2-1 loss to Colgate on Jan. 19.
Colgate hands Quinnipiac second regulation loss of season, 2-1
Freshman forward Kahlen Lamarche skates towards the puck against Harvard on Jan. 12, 2024.
No. 6 Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey survives third period, defeats Dartmouth 5-3
Quinnipiac senior Zach Tupker lines up to take a face-off in a game against Princeton on Jan. 13.
Graf’s two goals, Duplessis’ near shutout author Quinnipiac’s 3-1 win over Princeton
More in Sports
Freshman guard Ava Sollenne defends during a Jan. 20 matchup against the Niagara Purple Eagles.
Sollenne’s 30 points not enough, Bobcats collapse late in overtime loss to Niagara
Sophomore sprinter Nyasia Dailey competes at the Yale Season Opener meet on Dec. 9, 2023.
Dailey takes 60-meter dash, women’s track and field shake off holiday break at URI Invitational
Graduate student guard Matt Balanc goes in for a layup against the Coast Guard Nov. 11, 2023.
Balanc’s 26 helps Quinnipiac cruise past Siena 82-70
Quinnipiac womens basketball senior guard Jillian Casey drives to the basket in a game against Maine on Nov. 6.
Quinnipiac implodes in second half, blows 17-point lead in 69-58 loss to Canisius
Freshman guard Ava Sollenne finished with 11 points in her first collegiate start and Quinnipiacs 70-64 win over Iona.
Quinnipiac battles Iona to a hard-fought win, improves to 4-1 in conference play
Junior forward Christophe Fillion, celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Princeton on Jan. 12.
Bobcats score six in the first period, dominate Princeton 9-2
About the Contributors
Amanda Dronzek, Associate Sports Editor
Ethan Hurwitz, Sports Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *