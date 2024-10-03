The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

Quinnipiac sweeps Merrimack in straight sets

Alexandra Martinakova, Editor-in-Chief
October 2, 2024
Tyler Mignault
Junior middle blocker Bailey Brashear and graduate opposite Elena Giacomini versus Merrimack on October 2nd, 2024.

HAMDEN — Quinnipiac volleyball swept Merrimack off its court in straight sets Wednesday night in the teams’ first-ever conference match-up. 

Both came off split home-opener weekends to start MAAC play, except while the Bobcats won over Rider and fell to Saint Peter’s, Merrimack did the exact opposite. 

“I’m thankful for any opportunity I have to spend in a gym,” head coach Kyle Robinson said. “Definitely a little bit more thankful to get a win, to see the team execute a little bit better than they did our last match.”

The Bobcats started off a bit rough, which one wouldn’t notice looking at the score alone. While Quinnipiac dominated the scoreboard for most of the game — winning the first set 25-22 — the team all-together totaled 14 service and attack errors in the first set alone. 

Sophomore outside hitter Leilani-kai Giusta led the team with 11 kills and recorded four errors. Junior outside hitter Yagmur Gunes killed seven points and lost six. And graduate opposite Elena Giacomini recorded eight kills and four errors, just to name a few. 

“It’s too much,” Robinson said. “In our sport, unforced errors will kill you. We gotta get rid of them. You can’t be hitting so many balls out of bounds the way we do right now and it’s making me a little frantic.”

On the other hand, Quinnipiac’s defense was on point tonight. Three Bobcats noted three block assists and junior middle blocker Bailey Brashear shined with her three solo blocks.

Freshman libero Carola Negron Diaz joined the starting line-up, ending senior libero Fa’avae Kimsel Moe’s years-long streak as a starter. 

“I couldn’t be more thrilled about her play,” Robinson said of the freshman. “She brings some stability into the defense and passing in the game that we were looking for. She earned her right to be there.”

Negron Diaz recorded three assists, 16 digs and one kill. 

“Feels really good,” Negron Diaz said. “I’m just mentally preparing for playing my best. Fa’avae has been a great leader, she’s helped me through everything coming in.”

The Bobcats dominated the second set and took it easily from the Warriors, 25-10, but then the momentum shifted suddenly and Quinnipiac found itself trailing Merrimack 3-7 at the start of third.

“Emotions were very high,” Negron Diaz said. “We started a little bit slow that third set, but we got back together and we picked it back up.”

The Bobcats managed to find their footing after a few kills from Giusta and senior opposite Alexandra Tennon, and won the third set 25-19 to complete the sweep.

And even though it was a school night, once again the team was supported by their fans, who filled up the bleachers even at 7 p.m. 

“I was expecting crickets,” Robinson said. “We have such a cool community. To see them come out on a Wednesday night … it’s just really cool to see them out there, even more so, it makes me feel good that we can give a good product on the floor and make them come back.”

Quinnipiac now has two days of rest before its next two matches against possibly its most difficult opponents in the conference — Fairfield and Sacred Heart University, 

While Sacred Heart, like Merrimack, is new to the conference, in the preseason coaches poll the Pioneers were ranked third, just behind Quinnipiac and the reigning champion Fairfield.

“Our focus is there 100% on the stronger teams so I’m not worried,” Giusta said. “I think we’re capable of beating both teams.”

The Bobcats will travel to the Leo D. Mahoney Arena to face Fairfield on Saturday at 1 p.m. before welcoming the Pioneers back at their home Burt Kahn Court Sunday. 

