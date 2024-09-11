The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

Rome wasn’t built in a day

Women’s volleyball looks to match 2022 magic
Alexandra Martinakova, Editor-in-Chief
September 10, 2024
Peyton McKenzie
Quinnipiac volleyball starts its 2024 season 1-6 with five non-conference matches remaining.

Third time’s the charm.

Two years ago, Quinnipiac volleyball made history by winning its first-ever MAAC title, securing a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Its historic run got cut short by a painful loss to No. 1 Wisconsin in the first round.

Last season, the Bobcats fell to Fairfield in the MAAC finals, just short of winning back-to-back titles.

The Bobcats certainly have the means to make another title run — though their start to the season would seem to prove otherwise, as they currently sit 1-6 with a six-game losing streak.

But Rome didn’t get built in a day. Quinnipiac’s last two seasons started the exact same way too, losing left and right until the team got back on the proverbial horse and swept the conference with little to no problem.

The Bobcats are nothing if not warriors, as head coach Kyle Robinson likes to refer to his team. And they are a team that knows each other very well.

Eleven out of the 13 players from last year return to the roster. As impressive as it sounds, the Bobcats are sure to feel the loss of the remaining two.

Especially that of outside hitter Aryanah Diaz, who ended her fifth season as the most decorated player in program history.

“There’s no words,” Robinson said after last season’s final loss. “You can’t replace an Aryanah Diaz, as a volleyball player but also outside of the game. We’re lucky to have had her.”

Middle blocker Lexi Morse, the second player to leave, transferred to Southeast Missouri State University for her final season of eligibility.

With Morse gone, junior middle blocker Tuana Turhan is sure to see more time on the court. In 2023, she appeared in 14 sets total. This season she has already racked up 10 sets before the conference season even started.

Her fellow junior middle blocker Bailey Brashear has been a starter for a while now and seems like she will be this year too. And with junior middle blocker Milena Silva back in action after missing last season due to an ankle injury, Quinnipiac’s defense seems to be in good shape.

That defense is rounded up with senior libero Fa’avae Kimsel Moe and two of the three newcomers to the team, freshmen liberos Yasmina Baum and Carola Negron Diaz. Kimsel Moe has been the team’s only libero for the past two years, while neither Negron Diaz nor Baum have yet to see any action.

The Bobcats have been a powerhouse when it comes to offense, mainly thanks to junior outside hitter Ginevra Giovagnoni. The Italian native racked up 407 kills in just two seasons and has snatched the title of the 2024 MAAC Preseason’s Player of the Year — the first one to do so in Quinnipiac volleyball’s history.

She is sure to be supported by senior opposite Alexandra Tennon and sophomore outside hitter Leilani-kai Giusta — both of which have made their marks on the team last year.

Alongside them is junior outside hitter Yagmur Gunes, another staple of the team, that was plagued by a shoulder injury in 2023.

Sophomore opposite Cynthia Skenderi looks to be a depth piece for her second season again. With the last new addition to the team in the form of graduate student opposite Elena Giacomini — who in her seven appearances so far already racked up 97 kills — it seems even more likely.

Graduate student setter Chloe Ka’ahanui is back as well, after an injury sidelined her for most of her senior season. She already appeared in five matches so far, so it seems like the Hawaiian will see more court time in her final year.

Saving the best for last is the junior setter Damla Gunes, last season’s MAAC Setter of the Year and this season’s All-MAAC preseason team member, alongside Giovagnoni.

The Bursa, Turkey, native became a starter in her freshman year and has led the team to conference finals twice in a row.

The bottom line is, this could be the team that earns that sought-after second MAAC title. But no matter what, Quinnipiac is always a wild card.

The MAAC adding two new teams to the conference in the form of Sacred Heart and Merrimack should surely spice up the season, with the Pioneers ranked No. 3 in the preseason coaches poll, bested only by Quinnipiac and the reigning champion Fairfield.

The Bobcats had their Cinderella story two years ago. Last year they proved once again they belong at the top. Will this be the season they push their limits once again?

DISCLAIMER: Quinnipiac volleyball did not respond to requests for interviews

