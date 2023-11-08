The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Someone introducing himself as Jeff has perpetrated the same comedy club ticket scam against college students on at least eight campuses across five states in the last decade alone (Infographic by Lindsey Komson, Amanda Riha and Connor Youngberg).

Serial scammer ‘Jeff’ targets QU — again

2
Quinnipiac mens ice hockey head coach Rand Pecknolds favorite pizza place is Frank Pepes in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Bobcat Report: Deep (dish) analysis on Rand Pecknold’s favorite type of pizza

3
Quinnipiac physician assistant program put on accreditation probation

Quinnipiac physician assistant program put on accreditation probation

4
Quinnipiac womens soccer won its second-straight MAAC Championship with a 1-0 victory over Fairfield Sunday.

Quinnipiac stops Fairfield 1-0, claims second-consecutive MAAC Championship

5
Freshman forward Andon Cerbone fires a shot at goal against Harvard on November 5, 2023.

Quinnipiac returns to form, dismantles Harvard 6-0

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

‘Fizzling out’: Why the Fizz app is destined for failure

Lillian Curtin, Staff Writer
November 8, 2023
Fizzling+out%3A+Why+the+Fizz+app+is+destined+for+failure
Amanda Riha

A few weeks ago I received an email from the app company Fizz with the opportunity to make a quick $15 by promoting the app on my Instagram story, which I accepted. The app is emerging on many university campuses such as Pace, Vanderbilt and even here at Quinnipiac. But regardless of which campus the company targets, the app is a waste of time, space and potential.

A group of students created the app Fizz at Stanford University in 2020, and ever since, the app has been struggling to keep up with its competitor YikYak. Apps like YikYak and Fizz are targeted towards college campuses. Both apps use “upvoting” and “downvoting” as likes and dislikes. If a post is downvoted enough, it gets deleted from the feed. The apps use students’ locations to bring them relatable content.

YikYak has been popular on campus for years. It was naturally popular with college students around the country, with an easy transition from school to school. However, since the launch of the Quinnipiac version of Fizz, the new app has received mixed reviews.

I polled 20 Quinnipiac students through posts on both apps in an attempt to determine what students thought of both. When polled, the respondents said they favored YikYak over Fizz. Fifteen of the 20 surveyed students said that YikYak was more entertaining and 14 said that YikYak is the better app overall. Students expressed that they have yet to use Fizz and don’t plan to. Some replied with statements like, “What even is Fizz?” It’s clear the app hasn’t reached popularity as quickly as creators intended.

The content on the lesser-known app is questionable at best, but both YikYak and Fizz revolve around drama. Those who have used the app know of rumored scandals between important groups on Quinnipiac’s campus. While these scandals are not proven to be true, the app still facilitates the spread of misinformation. YikYak does of course have its own rumors and scandals, but none to the extent of Fizz.

YikYak also has added several different guidelines and rules to prevent slander and harassment, enforcing a “one strike” policy, where a user will be banned automatically after participating in any hate — important steps that Fizz has yet to take.

While there are risks with any social media app, Fizz has particularly become an outlet for bullying and harassment, more so than YikYak. The Spectator, Seattle University’s student newspaper, reported instances of bullying on Fizz, and we’ve certainly seen this at Quinnipiac as well. Students have also seen disrespectful comments on sensitive topics such as sexual harassment and violence.

The popularity of anonymous apps has been declining, examples being Yolo, SendIt and other apps primarily used by middle and high schoolers. The same fate can be predicted for Fizz. However, YikYak has survived through the years, with its popularity remaining steady. It’s been an established app now for a decade and has the audience that Fizz is struggling to reach.

Fizz is most likely going to decrease in use. Fizz is merely a trend — and is already fizzling out — taking its flawed technology and embarrassing desperation for users with it.

When it comes to the anonymous-posting app market, Fizz is no match for YikYak, which has proven to dominate across several university campuses, not just Quinnipiac. The Instagram for QU YikYak has 621 followers, while the Fizz account only has 130 at the time of publication.

It’s time I ask the question: creators of Fizz, what are you doing? Just quit while you’re behind. Fizz is simply wasted potential in the grand scheme of things; a poor attempt to reinvent the age-old concept of anonymous posting targeted at college students. It’s something that’s already been done — and successfully — by others before. It’s safe to say that the app is a Fizz-aster in every way.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in On-Campus
Cleaning up for the real world: Why we need home economics now more than ever
Cleaning up for the real world: Why we need home economics now more than ever
Quinnipiac University’s York Hill and North Haven campuses feature Costa Coffee Smart Cafe machines, allowing students to get coffee any time of day.
Bobcat Buzz: Coasting along on Costa Coffee
Bobcat Buzz: Quinnipiacs unofficial grass rule is one that should be broken
Bobcat Buzz: Quinnipiac's unofficial grass rule is one that should be broken
Handling post-midterm burnout and prioritizing self-care
Handling post-midterm burnout and prioritizing self-care
Intramural pickleball games are played on the basketball courts in the Recreation and Wellness Center.
Bobcat Buzz: Pickleball shouldn’t displace more popular sports
We aren’t doing enough for climate change
We aren’t doing enough for climate change
More in Opinion
Why are young people volunteering less?
Why are young people volunteering less?
Every dorm room on Quinnipiac University’s campuses dons an uncomfortable blue chair.
Bobcat Buzz: Quinnipiac’s unbearable chairs, A sit-ty situation
Former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Rep. Kevin McCarthy is pictured with former President Donald Trump, before he was voted out of his position on Oct. 3.
Republican dysfunction is weakening our government
Financial Aide: Budgeting for beginners
Financial Aide: Budgeting for beginners
Breakdowns to breakthroughs
Breakdowns to breakthroughs
Menstruation matters: Let’s talk periods
Menstruation matters: Let’s talk periods
About the Contributor
Amanda Riha, Design Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *