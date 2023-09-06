A campus controversy: Why ChatGPT is an education essential

A typical first class for a college senior comprises a greeting from the professor, an introduction from other students in the class and a walkthrough of the syllabus for the year. Never did I imagine the first day would include a threat against the use of artificial intelligence, or AI.

In November 2022, OpenAI launched Chat-GPT, a futuristic chatbot that is not only interactive but also understands context, nuances and humor. The chatbot went viral on social media quickly due to its accessibility and simplicity, as well as its enormous data set, per Dallas News.

Professors are taking a new approach to their curriculum this year at Quinnipiac University, and it is not uncommon to find a section of your syllabus that prohibits the use of ChatGPT and other forms of AI. Faculty members are threatening academic integrity violations, plagiarism and even expulsion from the class.

I understand why professors are nervous about cheating. However, I think they’re failing to look at the bigger picture: AI is a tool that should be considered an aid in the classroom, not a weapon.

There are simple ways that professors and teachers can meet in the middle, allowing students to gain an incredible learning tool while preventing them from taking advantage of it.

Begin by addressing the issue of plagiarism clearly and explaining the consequences that accompany wrongful use of the chatbot. Then teach students how to use it in a productive and proactive way.

One professor at Quinnipiac believes in working with AI instead of against it.

“In my media studies class, I think (AI) can be useful to help with various brainstorming activities, although I’ve made it clear that it shouldn’t be used to write papers,” said Nancy Worthington, professor of media studies, in an email to The Chronicle.