‘Sportswashing’ does not cleanse injustice

The recent star player acquisitions by the Saudi Pro League sounds like a 2010s soccer dream team.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Neymar, Sadio Mané, Kalidou Koulibaly, Riyad Mahrez, N’Golo Kanté, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Édouard Mendy.

In other words, Saudi Arabia received six Ballon d’Ors, 17 UEFA Champions League trophies, 2,101 career goals and a lot of clout for around a whopping $1.84 billion.

That’s higher than the GDP of 16 individual countries.

The Saudi government chooses to engage in “sportswashing” to deflect attention away from its human rights violations and numerous wrongdoings, which I’ll get to later.

Britannica defines sportswashing as “the use of an athletic event by an individual or a government, a corporation, or another group to promote or burnish the individual’s or group’s reputation, especially amid controversy or scandal.”

Russia recently did it when it hosted the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi and with soccer when it hosted the 2018 World Cup. That was also around the time Russia meddled with the 2016 U.S. presidential election and committed non-authorized killings of LGBTQ+ peoples.

Going back nearly 80 years, Nazi Germany engaged in sportswashing when it hosted the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin.

You could even argue that Saudi Arabia’s next-door neighbor Qatar used sports to cover its actions when it hosted the 2022 World Cup this past winter.

On top of its awful record of LGBTQ+ rights, Qatar used migrant workers to build the stadiums for the World Cup and the cities around it, which led to the deaths of at least 50 laborers and about 500 injuries according to the International Labor Organization.