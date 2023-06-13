Doug+Christiansen+named+ECAC+Hockey+commissioner

Current USHL Deputy Commissioner Doug Christiansen was named the next commissioner of ECAC Hockey Tuesday, following a national search led by Parker Executive Search firm.

The hiring comes just months after 18-year conference commissioner Steve Hagwell announced his retirement at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

Christiansen spent the last 10 months in the deputy commissioner position with the USHL, but previously served as the league’s director of player development in recruitment from 2014-18.

Between those stints, he spent time as the head coach and general manager of the ECHL’s Indy Fuel (2019-22) and Manchester Monarchs (2018-19). Christiansen also played in ECAC Hockey for Union from 1998-2002, completing a full-circle journey for the 45-year-old.

“As a passionate ECAC Hockey alum, I am excited to promote the benefits of competing in ECAC Hockey – both on and off the ice – and I’m confident that we will have the resources and thought-leadership to build upon an already strong foundation laid by Steve Hagwell,” Christiansen wrote in a June 13 press release.

After graduating from Union, Christiansen’s professional career saw stops with five ECHL teams, four AHL franchises, two teams in Europe and a season with Connecticut’s famed Danbury Trashers of the UHL in 2004-05.

“Doug impressed the Search Committee with his energy and plans to capitalize on the strengths of our league,” wrote Sarah Fraser, deputy director of athletics/SWA at Quinnipiac and incoming ECAC Hockey executive committee chair in the release. “His familiarity with ECAC Hockey and his previous involvement with the entire ecosystem of the sport will be a true benefit to our membership and student-athletes.”