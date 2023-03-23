Quinnipiac ties season-high score in matinee victory over CCSU

In its final out-of-conference game of the season, the Quinnipiac women’s lacrosse team routed the CCSU Blue Devils Wednesday afternoon, eclipsing double-digits for the sixth time this year en route to a 16-5 victory.

In the first quarter, the Bobcats came out working on all cylinders. A minute in, senior midfielder Sophia Iaccino found space in front of the Blue Devils’ net and scored her 12th goal of the season.

The Blue Devils struck back though. After a few minutes of failed breakout passes, CCSU freshman midfielder Olivia Poggi shot the ball past senior goalkeeper Kat Henselder to tie things up. Quick responses by Quinnipiac sophomore midfielder EllaGrace Delmond and Blue Devils sophomore midfielder Talie Richardson and the game was evened back up at two.

The frame closed with a second Delmond goal to give the Bobcats a 3-2 lead after the first 10 minutes.

Out of the break, the Blue Devils led a mad charge, distributing the ball quickly and finishing the possession with a Lauren Valluzzi goal. The junior attacker fired a shot past Henselder for her fourth goal of the campaign and 23rd of her career.

Following a goal from senior attacker Desiree Kleberg and back-to-back scores from Iaccino, the Bobcats extended their lead up to three with just over eight minutes to play in the first half. Sophomore attacker Caroline Real rolled a shot past CCSU junior goalkeeper Kya Risher for her first career score, and freshman attacker Mia Delmond capitalized to increase the lead.

Both sides went into halftime after Kleberg found twine two more times, with Quinnipiac leading the Blue Devils 10-3.

The second half began with a few big saves from Henselder, keeping the Bobcats’ lead intact. On the other end, senior midfielder Amy Nicoloff went five-hole on Risher to score a goal in four-straight games. The visitors tacked on three more goals from graduate student midfielder Maddie Deegan, sophomore attacker Angelina Sparacio and Mia Delmond to essentially put an end to CCSU’s hopes.

Sophomore goalkeeper Lindsay Mazzucco relieved Henselder of her duties to start the quarter and quickly allowed scores from Poggi and senior midfielder Olivia Gianakos. The Bobcats struck back with production from both Sparacio and sophomore attacker Mary Hage. Other than the four goals, both sides struggled offensively and the Bobcats left New Britain, Connecticut, with a convincing 16-5 win.

The Blue Devils’ loss was the team’s fourth of the young season. They also have allowed 16+ goals in all four of the losing efforts. Risher continued to struggle at the college level, giving up at least 12 goals for the 16th time in her 19 career games.

Quinnipiac will now head back to Hamden to begin MAAC play this weekend. The 4-4 Bobcats will welcome the 3-13 Marist Red Foxes to town for a 12 p.m. matchup on Saturday.

