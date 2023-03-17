Quinnipiac men’s hockey earns four individual awards, five all-league selections

On the eve of the concluding weekend of the ECAC Hockey Tournament, the conference announced its major award winners for the 2022-23 season Thursday. Four members of the Quinnipiac men’s hockey program brought home individual awards, while five garnered all-league recognition.

Individual awards

Head coach Rand Pecknold earned the Tim Taylor Coach of the Year Award after leading the Bobcats to a 28-3-3 record and seventh Cleary Cup in program history as ECAC Hockey regular season champions. It’s the fifth time in his career and the third-straight season in which Pecknold has received the award.

Sophomore goaltender Yaniv Perets was named Goaltender of the Year for the second consecutive season after leading the conference in goals-against average (1.26), save percentage (.937) and wins (20). Perets has also been named a top-three finalist for the Mike Richter Award, given to the top collegiate goaltender in the nation, and the Hobey Baker Award, given to the top collegiate player in the nation.

“He’s one of a kind,” Bobcats sophomore forward Collin Graf said of Perets on March 10. “I think his preparation is second to none. His focus, second to none. Everything he does, it’s just top notch, pro.”

Freshman forward Sam Lipkin collected Rookie of the Year honors in a season where he finished top-10 in the conference in goals (11), assists (18) and points (29). Lipkin, a 2021 seventh round draft pick by the Arizona Coyotes, was named to the watch list for the Tim Taylor Rookie of the Year Award, given to the top rookie nationally, on Feb. 9.

Senior forward Skyler Brind’Amour captured the Gladiator Best Defensive Forward Award at the culmination of a breakout season for the Raleigh, North Carolina, native. Brind’Amour has posted 31 points in 36 games this season, significantly beyond his previous career high of 20 (full schedule). He also ranks first in ECAC Hockey in face-off wins (285) and second in face-off percentage (60.3%)

“It’s just getting to the right spots,” Brind’Amour said of his career-best campaign on Jan. 28. “That, (combined) with a little more opportunity coming back. Obviously it’s easier to score when you’re on the power play … kind of the first time I’ve been on it.”

All-league honors

First Team

Graf (33 points in 22 games played; unanimous selection)

Perets (second-straight year; unanimous selection)

Second Team

Graduate student forward Ethan de Jong (20 points in 22 games played)

Graduate student defenseman Zach Metsa (15 points in 22 games played)

Third Team

Brind’Amour (first all-league honor)

Rookie Team

Lipkin (unanimous selection)

All statistics mentioned in this article are in-conference only unless otherwise specified.