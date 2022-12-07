Maintaining momentum: New additions, improved power play guiding No. 2/3 Quinnipiac men’s hockey to success

An 11-game unbeaten streak and eight- straight wins to open conference play has put the No. 2/3 Quinnipiac men’s hockey team in a prime position at the midway point of the 2022-23 season.

The Bobcats’ dominance echoes that of last year’s squad, which had the same record of 12-1-3 through 16 games. But while their culture and style of play have remained the same, there are some fundamental differences that set this team apart from its predecessor.

One of those differences is the Bobcats’ power play.