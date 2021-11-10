SGA commuter senator resigns, fourth in the organization this semester

Quinnipiac University Student Government Association Commuter Senator Helen Tran submitted a letter of resignation on Nov. 10, becoming the fourth major member of the organization to resign this semester.

The junior nursing major’s resignation was indirectly announced through an SGA email about upcoming special elections, in which the commuter senator position was listed as vacant. SGA Vice President for Public Relations Jennifer McCue confirmed the resignation.

“(The resignation) will become effective tomorrow before the Ask Away event, but since the special election process is starting today and the new members won’t be sworn in until after Thanksgiving break, we put the commuter senator seat in the email so there’s a seamless transition and no gap of time where there’s not a member in that seat,” McCue said.

Tran was not immediately available for comment.

The SGA has seen a steady stream of high-profile members resigning over the last few months. Former Multicultural and Identity Senator Gabriella Colello handed in her resignation on Aug. 18. Former Vice President for Public Relations Carmine Grippo resigned on Oct. 6. Just two weeks ago on Oct. 27, former Vice President for Finance Cameron Davignon announced his resignation.

In the upcoming special elections, two senior class senator positions are available, along with one junior class senator and two first-year senator positions. Additionally, the commuter senator, liberal arts senator and both multicultural and identity senator positions are up for election.

The SGA general board will vote on special election candidates in a mandatory vote on Nov. 29.

This is breaking news. Stay with The Chronicle for updates.