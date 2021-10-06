SGA public relations vice president resigns, new one elected

Student Government Association (SGA) Vice President for Public Relations Carmine Grippo has resigned from his position, effective immediately. Class of 2024 President Jennifer McCue was elected Wednesday afternoon in his place.

Grippo, a junior business management major, told The Chronicle on Wednesday he resigned to pursue other leadership positions on campus. He declined to comment on what the other leadership positions are, but said he may consider running for a junior senator seat in SGA’s upcoming special election.

In a special election held Wednesday afternoon, SGA members voted McCue, a sophomore 3+1 graphic and interactive design major, to replace Grippo in the role. McCue defeated Karenna Downs, a junior nursing major, in the election.

While SGA did not disclose the vote tallies, President Nick Ciampanelli said the voting process for this election was “confidential.”

Grippo said he is confident in McCue’s leadership and will support her transition to the role.

“She’s going to do a great job,” Grippo said. “I’m 100% for her, always have been.”

Grippo was the president of the class of 2023 for two years before being elected to the SGA executive board in April.

Coming to the new post, McCue said she plans to make diversity and inclusion initiatives a “top priority.” She also hopes to increase open communication between SGA and the student body.

Despite being the only female on SGA’s executive board, McCue said she is not intimidated.

“Even as class president, I’ve gotten to work with a lot of the e-board members personally, and I have not been afraid to state my opinion in certain matters,” McCue said. “I honestly feel it’s going to be a seamless transition going in and being able to be in that space with them.”

McCue said her experience as a communications student has helped prepare her for the role.

“Learning how to communicate with people, in general, is a big part of not only (my) major but communications as a whole,” McCue said. “I feel like that’s definitely one of the things that made me stand out in running for this position and I feel like it’s going to assist me in this role.”

Prior to being elected president of the class of 2024 in April, McCue served as a first-year class senator.

In the upcoming special elections, the positions for two senior class senators, three junior class senators, first-year senator, veteran senator and liberal arts senator are available.