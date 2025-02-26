Student Philanthropy Council’s scavenger hunt aims to teach students about university’s donors

The Quinnipiac University Student Philanthropy Council is celebrating a month of Donor Recognition through a scavenger hunt to educate students on the impact of donors.

The Student Philanthropy Council chose to highlight the charitable acts by strategically placing bows throughout the Mount Carmel, York Hill and North Haven campuses. They are in spaces that students use frequently. With the bows, is a card with information about the building and donor who made it possible for the building to be constructed.

“We wanted to be able to educate the student body around philanthropy and why giving back is so important,” wrote John Shepherd, the assistant director of Next Generation and Affinity Giving, in a statement to The Chronicle.“There are so many spaces that we take for granted every day and we wanted to be able to recognize the generosity of individuals and recognize that these spaces may not exist without the philanthropy of our alumni donors.”

Although there are no prizes for those who find all the bows, it serves as motivation for students, faculty and visitors to learn more about donors across campuses and. They can read their factual notes to learn more about the history of building across the Quinnipiac campuses.

The Student Philanthropy Council worked with the Donor Relations team at the Office of Development and Alumni Affairs, who gave SPC information about the buildings and its’ donors. This allowed SPC to highlight the donors’ impact on students, faculty and staff over the years.

“The facts are a bit of both and have some historical information around the specific donor and some fun facts about them.” Shepherd wrote. “We wanted students to understand more about the spaces and why giving is important and how much giving impacts their day to day lives.”

There are 17 spaces on the campuses where students can find bows. This scavenger hunt will continue until March 4.