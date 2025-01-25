The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

Men’s hockey falls 2-1 to UConn in CT Ice semis

Amanda Dronzek, Sports Editor
January 24, 2025
Tripp Menhall
Graduate student forward Travis Treloar goes for the puck against Uconn on Jan. 24 during the CT Ice semifinals.

FAIRFIELD CT Ice has been Quinnipiac’s tournament for the last three seasons, the Bobcats defeating UConn each time in the championship game. In the 2025 installment, that battle came in the semifinals.

Friday night, No. 12/13 UConn took down No. 15 Quinnipiac 2-1 with a thrilling last-second goal in playoff-like fashion to send the Bobcats to a consolation match for the first time in tournament history.

“We did play in chaos,” head coach Rand Pecknold said. “We had chances. Our offense, we were phenomenal. We just didn’t score.”

Most notably in the opening period, the Bobcats fended off a Huskies’ 5-on-3 power play as forwards sophomore Mason Marcellus and junior Victor Czerneckianair left three skaters on for Quinnipiac for about one minute, testing its blue line in every facet.

But the Huskies’ first goal came with the Bobcats at full strength in the early minutes of the middle frame. Junior wing Ryan Tattle slid the puck through the lower left pocket of the net from the left circle to take a 1-0 lead.

Midway through the second, it was Quinnipiac who wound up with a 5-on-3 advantage, giving an equally underwhelming performance on offense as UConn did earlier.

That didn’t make the other 18 or so minutes any less intense. Quinnipiac was able to match UConn’s physicality in a way it hasn’t against opponents all season, producing meaningful chances to knot the game at one.

“That 5-on-3 was really big for us,” UConn head coach Mike Cavanagh said. “That was maybe a turning point because that could have gone the other way and it would have been a tough hill to climb, because that’s a really tough team to play when they have a lead.”

Finally, the Bobcats were able to capitalize on a Huskies’ mishap when unmarked senior defenseman Davis Pennington smoked the puck through traffic and right in front of the crease for Hobey Baker nominee and graduate student forward Travis Treloar to tip in.  

“Good accomplishment,” Treloar said following his 150th collegiate game. “You know, I’ve had some really good teammates and coaching staff(s) throughout the way, and just really appreciate it for those guys who helped me.”

As the minutes wound down, Quinnipiac seemed to get cleaner. It was much more defensively sound than the first 40 minutes, allowing less odd man rushes and handling the puck with purpose.

And to mirror the 2024 CT Ice finals, there was no clear victor — until 0.5 seconds remained in regulation. 

“If you compete hard in front of the net and you can win special teams and you establish a forecheck, manage the puck through the neutral zone, you’re going to be successful,” Cavanagh said.

Freshman forward Tyler Borgula went to the box for hitting a Huskie from behind with 17 seconds to go. UConn naturally held possession, putting up several shots before graduate student forward Hudson Schandor received a rebound down low again toward the net. 

And there was Tattle, directly in front of freshman goaltender Dylan Silverstein to dish the pass backhanded through the crease.

“We can make a 17 second penalty,” Pecknold said. “It was poorly executed.”

Tomorrow night, Quinnipiac plays Yale for third place in CT Ice. Puck drops at 4 p.m.

“We want to make the NCAA tournament,” Pecknold said. “We got to do it. It’s not a consolation game.”

