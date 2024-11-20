Trump’s ‘pick-me’ Cabinet picks

Since he’s been re-elected, it feels more like President-Elect Donald Trump is picking people that he wants to invite to his MAGA-themed birthday party, rather than picking people to run the country.

First up, and quite a strong start to this list, is Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz. Trump has thrown his hat in the ring for the position of Attorney General. Well, Gaetz’s road to this position isn’t going to be as easy as Trump’s other picks.

Trump’s first call to action when he was re-elected was to request “recess appointments.”

Constitutionally, Congress has to approve Trump’s nominations in order for them to be appointed. If the Senate is not in session, then the president can make a temporary appointment.

Trump and his transition team are aware of the potential obstacles in conforming his nominations, primarily Gaetz.

That having to be the way you get your picks appointed, should raise some alarms.

Gaetz was under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for quite a few reasons. Including, but not limited to, alleged sex with a minor, accepting bribes and sharing inappropriate pictures on the house floor. Now, he’s no longer under investigation, since he resigned.

As of Nov. 19, two women have also come forward, testifying that he paid them for sex and that they witnessed him having sex with a 17 year old.

So, why is this man nominated to head the Department of Justice? That’d be like having someone who spreads medical misinformation lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

Oh wait, that’s Trump’s pick, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

RFK Jr. was a big contributor to a part of Trump’s campaign, “Make America Healthy Again.” This is laughable considering RFK Jr.’s campaign was built off of misguided ideas that would most likely worsen the health of the country.

Kennedy is the founder of an anti-vaccine activist group. He has continuously perpetuated a long-debunked theory that the measles, mumps and rubella vaccines cause autism.

He also says that the COVID-19 vaccine is the “deadliest” vaccine. Even though countless studies have deemed it safe.

The Cabinet itself is counterproductive.

In a time where we need unity the most, Trump’s picks just create more of a divide. Well, except when it comes to Gaetz because Democrats and Republicans seem to come together to hate him.

Trump creating a Cabinet full of loyalists is a threat to the integrity of checks and balances. Especially when they feel like they owe him, loyalists are more likely to listen to whatever the president says, instead of focusing on their constitutional responsibilities.

It’s also creating an even bigger gap between the government and Americans. We’re going to dig ourselves into an even deeper hole when it comes to trusting the government.

Everything that Trump should do to ease the stress of Americans, he’s doing the opposite.

We now have a list of potential Cabinet members, including a man who doesn’t believe in medicine running the Department of Health and Human Services, and an alleged child predator heading the Justice Department.

These are just a few candidates, of the many, that make America look like a laughing stock. How are we supposed to be taken seriously when the new president’s Cabinet is full of walking ironies?

We know the only thing Trump cares about when it comes to his government is making sure he has ears to whisper orders into. If he cared about the American people, he would’ve done what he should’ve and picked some opponents, or at least people who are qualified. Instead, he just chose people who will stroke his ego.