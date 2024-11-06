The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

Addison ‘Rae’naissance

Grace Conneely-Nolan, Associate Arts & Life Editor
November 5, 2024
THEOFFICIALPANDORA/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
Addison Rae’s shift toward the music industry launches her rebrand.

Very few celebrities can successfully pull off a rebranding. Constantly in the eye of the media, it’s difficult to redefine your image.

But 2024 brings a new wave of pivotal rebrands. Turning heads and challenging expectations, Addison Rae is one rising star I did not expect to be rooting for this year.

Rae is now the fourth most followed TikTok account, with just over 88 million and nearly 35 million on Instagram after rising to fame in 2019.

She has pushed the boundaries of TikTok and is on her way to becoming a pop star and style icon.

However, this is not the first time she has tried to rebrand herself. Moving across industries, Rae launched her beauty line “Item Beauty” in 2020 and made her acting debut in Netflix’s “He’s All That” in 2021. Both efforts had little success in uplifting her fame, leaving fans skeptical of her ability to succeed in new fields.

It turns out she can. After a series of mid-range songs like her 2021 debut single “Obsessed,” she exploded with her hit single “Diet Pepsi,” released on Aug. 9.

With over 150 million listens on Spotify, “Diet Pepsi” is changing her narrative. With sharp lyrics and more refined vocal performance, her sound is a sleek synth- pop. After finding her footing, she proves she has more to offer than her TikTok fame.

“Diet Pepsi” is helping her tap into a new authentic version of herself, transforming her image. Her new close connections provide a foundation for her to be the next “it girl.”

In September, Rae had a surprise performance at Madison Square Garden with Charli XCX and Troye Sivan for their “Sweat Tour.” She sang to a sold-out stadium, elevating her image among current pop icons and increasing her exposure.

Earlier this month, Rae continued to surprise and cement her place in the music industry with an arguably stronger and more unique single than “Diet Pepsi.”

On Oct. 25, she released “Aquamarine,” a sensual and catchy track — written by Rae, Elvira Anderfjärd and Luka Kloser. Her voice is ethereal, like a siren luring you in with robotic undertones. The “Aquamarine” cover art features a blurred cigarette dangling from Rae’s pink lips.

The overall message of “Aquamarine” is Rae’s self-discovery. “I’m transforming and realigning,” and “I’ m not hiding anymore/ I won’t hide.” The song ends with a strong declaration of: “I’m free.”

Sean William Price directed the music videos for both “Diet Pepsi” and “Aquamarine.” The visuals evoke themes of maturity and sexuality with a direct cinema style. This narrative film allows for authentic, raw sets of shots for both videos.

Rae’s look and stylistic expertise help bridge the gap between her young fanbase and older generations. Stylist Dara Allen crafted her first MTV VMA awards. Rae wore one of the most talked-about outfits of the night: a custom Miss Claire Sullivan bra, panty set with feathers and a tulle tutu.

Their motto is that any outfit of hers needs to embrace experimentation.

Rae’s rebrand is carefully curated. She’s connected with top producers, songwriters and mentors within the industry while remaining authentic to her fan base.

Rae was overexposed in the past — everyone knew of her, not about her. She wasn’t known for anything but being an attractive girl from Texas, making TikTok dances that anyone could do.

Rae stepped back from the media and aligned herself visually and aesthetically with what she wanted her brand to reflect. After being accessible online for so long, her break gave her an aura of exclusivity.

Now, fans don’t know what she’ll do next, but they’re eager to find out more.

As she rises and grows up in the music industry, she could become a true, memorable star.

I didn’t expect it, but I am so here for it.

 

Grace Conneely-Nolan
Grace Conneely-Nolan, Associate Arts & Life Editor