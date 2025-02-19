‘Heart Eyes’ is to die for

Valentine’s Day is a day for love, flowers, chocolates and … horror movies? That is, if you hate happy couples, like the titular serial killer in the new horror-romance movie “Heart Eyes.”

Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding star as Ally and Jay, who are not a couple, as they constantly point out to Heart Eyes, the killer, named for his LED mask that stares daggers at couples. Still, that doesn’t stop Heart Eyes from going after them, or from the two leads feeling an obvious attraction to each other.

After a typical meet cute at a coffee shop, Ally and Jay find themselves thrown together after a series of mishaps — including the possibility of Jay stealing Ally’s less than ideal job, which lead to yet another mishap after they are chased through Seattle. Throughout this chase and the rest of the movie, Ally has to determine her feelings for Jay to remain true to her no nonsense no romance self, and to stay alive.

Along with the horror and romance aspects, “Heart Eyes” has great comedic timing, poking fun at itself in a satirical fashion, and having jokes that are literally laugh out loud funny.

The characters also toe the line between right and wrong, such as joking about being the serial killer themselves and flirting during high-stakes situations. Ally and Jay are also infamous for having the right conversation at the wrong time, and the movie brings back running jokes that help the characters in the long run.

If you’re mainly here for the horror element, you won’t be disappointed. “Heart Eyes” is loaded with jump scares and gore. And with a great opening kill scene, the movie will have you at the edge of your seat wanting more. The chase scenes are adrenaline pumping, and you really never know where Heart Eyes is going to pop out from or what he’s going to do next.

The movie has a great balance between heartfelt and scary moments that will have you rooting for the characters, and fearing for their wellbeing. Just know that if you’re like Ally, and suffer from a crippling fear of blood, you’re going to have to look away for about half the movie.

As for the two main characters, their chemistry is off the charts, which serves as the main catalyst for Heart Eyes eying them as the next victim of the Valentine’s Day Killer. Gooding, a horror alum thanks to the two recent “Scream” films, does a fantastic job as a charismatic, yet sympathetic character who genuinely cares for the wellbeing of Ally, despite them having known each other for a mere 14 hours.

Holt, another star breaking into horror movies after 2023’s “Totally Killer,” brings a charm to her character, which, if played by anyone else, may have been construed as annoying.

As the lead character, Ally has considerably more depth than the rest of the characters, and Holt is able to tug at the heart strings of viewers. Ally’s past trauma — both familial and romantic relationships — makes her feel more real, and her actions understandable. Audiences are likely to root for her in more ways than one, thanks to Holt’s charisma. Like every good movie, Ally goes through loads of character development in just 97 minutes by fighting a serial killer and opening up her heart.

The movie’s final act is a jump scare in and of itself. Just when you think the story’s over and everything is tied up in a neat little bow — the bow comes undone. Not only does the final act bring everything together in a satisfying conclusion, but we get to see a new side of the characters, as well as their insides. And just like every horror movie, be sure to stick around for a mid credits scene that leaves room for a sequel, without tearing apart everything the characters have worked towards.

“Heart Eyes” is a perfect grab bag of genres with fittingly timed beats. The movie has numerous kills throughout, for the horror fans, and a one of a kind love story for the rom-com fans. So grab your movie-going buddies and your Junior Mints, preferably the heart-shaped ones with red filling.

Just be wary if you’re going for a date night.