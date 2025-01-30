The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

Dr. Marie Hardin to be named 10th president of Quinnipiac University

Alexandra Martinakova, Editor-in-Chief
January 30, 2025
Tripp Menhall
Dr. Marie Hardin will assume her role as the 10th president of Quinnipiac University on July 1.

Dr. Marie Hardin was named the 10th president of Quinnipiac University Thursday afternoon by Chuck Saia, chairman of the Board of Trustees.

“Quinnipiac is truly a values-drive institution, with outstanding leadership and a faculty and staff who are committed to student success,” Hardin said. “I find that inspiring and motivating. It’s also a university that isn’t afraid to innovate. I love the energy, collaborative spirit, and work ethic that define QU.”

The decision was announced in the Mt. Carmel Auditorium in front of a crowd of students, faculty and staff. Hardin will assume the role July 1.

“We are confident that Dr. Hardin’s innovative vision and commitment to excellence will continue the upward momentum that Quinnipiac has enjoyed under President Judy Olian’s leadership,” Saia wrote in a press release. “President Olian has been an exceptional leader, and we are grateful for her dedication and contributions throughout the past seven years. She has enthusiastically supported Dr. Hardin’s selection and looks forward to supporting her fully as she transitions into the presidency.”

Hardin has served as the dean of the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications at Penn State University since 2014, and has been with the university since 2003.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

