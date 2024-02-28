Hundreds of demonstrators gather inside Hamden Memorial Town Hall on Feb. 20 to voice their opinions on the proposed cease-fire resolution.
Hundreds of demonstrators gather inside Hamden Memorial Town Hall on Feb. 20 to voice their opinions on the proposed cease-fire resolution.
Jack Spiegel

PHOTOS: Proposed cease-fire resolution stirs controversy in Hamden

Byline photo of Cat Murphy
Byline photo of Aidan Sheedy
Byline photo of Jack Spiegel
Cat Murphy, Aidan Sheedy, and Jack Spiegel
February 27, 2024

Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, a proposed cease-fire resolution undertaken by the Hamden Legislative Council brought hundreds of pro-Israel and pro-Palestine demonstrators to Hamden Memorial Town Hall on Feb. 20. The three-page resolution, drafted by 22-year-old council member Abdul-Razak Osmanu, called for “an immediate and permanent ceasefire” and “an end to the siege and blockade of Gaza.” And Hamden is not alone — dozens of other cities across the U.S. have passed symbolic cease-fire resolutions in recent weeks. Pro-Palestine demonstrators rallied outside Hamden Memorial Town Hall in support of the resolution before joining pro-Israel demonstrators inside for a lengthy public comment session. The council tabled the resolution without voting on it.

 

Screen+Shot+2024-02-27+at+7.36.15+PM
Gallery9 Photos
Jack Spiegel
Hamden Councilman Abdul-Razak Osmanu speaks during a Feb. 20 rally organized in support of his cease-fire resolution proposal.
