PHOTOS: Proposed cease-fire resolution stirs controversy in Hamden

Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, a proposed cease-fire resolution undertaken by the Hamden Legislative Council brought hundreds of pro-Israel and pro-Palestine demonstrators to Hamden Memorial Town Hall on Feb. 20. The three-page resolution, drafted by 22-year-old council member Abdul-Razak Osmanu, called for “an immediate and permanent ceasefire” and “an end to the siege and blockade of Gaza.” And Hamden is not alone — dozens of other cities across the U.S. have passed symbolic cease-fire resolutions in recent weeks. Pro-Palestine demonstrators rallied outside Hamden Memorial Town Hall in support of the resolution before joining pro-Israel demonstrators inside for a lengthy public comment session. The council tabled the resolution without voting on it.

Gallery • 9 Photos Jack Spiegel Hamden Councilman Abdul-Razak Osmanu speaks during a Feb. 20 rally organized in support of his cease-fire resolution proposal.