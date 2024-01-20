Balanc’s 26 helps Quinnipiac cruise past Siena 82-70

Graduate student forward Matt Balanc poured in 26 points, as the Quinnipiac men’s basketball team dominated Siena 82-70 on the road Friday.

“(Balanc) is special,” Quinnipiac head coach Tom Pecora said to ESPN. “The leadership we get from him … is so important.”

The Bobcats relied on their defense early, forcing four turnovers while holding the hosts to just 3-11 shooting in the first nine minutes of the game.

Quinnipiac keyed in on trapping the Saints up top, forcing Siena’s guards to make tough passes inside which propelled a majority of the turnovers in the first half. The hosts’ turnovers and poor shooting display helped the Bobcats jump out to a 13-7 advantage.

“It’s so important (taking an early lead) on the road, especially in this environment here at Siena,” Pecora said. “The fans here can get so riled up, so it was definitely something we spoke about.”

Redshirt senior forward Richie Springs played a key role in the visitor’s success in the first frame, scoring seven first half points before finishing with a conference play high 11.

Following the sub-par offensive start for both teams, the two sides began to heat up. The Bobcats were able to string together a couple of buckets to bring their lead to double digits with under three minutes to play in the first half.

Balanc and the rest of the Bobcats continued to produce offensively, heading into the break with a 39-26 lead.

Out of the locker room, the visitors continued to pour on. Balanc had a Siena defender stumbling on a jab step before knocking down a deep three to bring his total up to 21 and the Bobcat lead to 18.

From there, Quinnipiac put it on cruise control. Pecora emptied the bench with three minutes remaining and the Bobcats leading by 21. Siena outscored Quinnipiac by nine in the final minutes, forcing the Bobcats to settle for a 82-70 victory.

The win, coupled with a Saint Peter’s loss to Fairfield, moved Quinnipiac up to first place in the MAAC. The Bobcats will head home to host Iona on Sunday. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.