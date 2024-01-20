The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
It is unclear if the flooding in Quinnipiac Universitys Mountainview Residence Hall will affect spring move-in, which is scheduled to begin Saturday.

Burst sprinkler head floods residence hall days before move-in

2
More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on The Second Best Night of Your Life tour

More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on 'The Second Best Night of Your Life' tour

3
Sophomore forward Sam Lipkin fights past a defender in Quinnipiac mens hockeys 2-1 loss to Colgate on Jan. 19.

Colgate hands Quinnipiac second regulation loss of season, 2-1

4
Fizzling out: Why the Fizz app is destined for failure

'Fizzling out': Why the Fizz app is destined for failure

5
Bluey is making the world a magical place

'Bluey' is making the world a magical place

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Balanc’s 26 helps Quinnipiac cruise past Siena 82-70

Zack Hochberg, Staff Writer
January 20, 2024
Graduate+student+guard+Matt+Balanc+goes+in+for+a+layup+against+the+Coast+Guard+Nov.+11%2C+2023.
Quinn O’Neill
Graduate student guard Matt Balanc goes in for a layup against the Coast Guard Nov. 11, 2023.

Graduate student forward Matt Balanc poured in 26 points, as the Quinnipiac men’s basketball team dominated Siena 82-70 on the road Friday. 

“(Balanc) is special,” Quinnipiac head coach Tom Pecora said to ESPN. “The leadership we get from him … is so important.”

The Bobcats relied on their defense early, forcing four turnovers while holding the hosts to just 3-11 shooting in the first nine minutes of the game. 

Quinnipiac keyed in on trapping the Saints up top, forcing Siena’s guards to make tough passes inside which propelled a majority of the turnovers in the first half. The hosts’ turnovers and poor shooting display helped the Bobcats jump out to a 13-7 advantage. 

“It’s so important (taking an early lead) on the road, especially in this environment here at Siena,” Pecora said. “The fans here can get so riled up, so it was definitely something we spoke about.”

Redshirt senior forward Richie Springs played a key role in the visitor’s success in the first frame, scoring seven first half points before finishing with a conference play high 11. 

Following the sub-par offensive start for both teams, the two sides began to heat up. The Bobcats were able to string together a couple of buckets to bring their lead to double digits with under three minutes to play in the first half. 

Balanc and the rest of the Bobcats continued to produce offensively, heading into the break with a 39-26 lead.

Out of the locker room, the visitors continued to pour on. Balanc had a Siena defender stumbling on a jab step before knocking down a deep three to bring his total up to 21 and the Bobcat lead to 18.

From there, Quinnipiac put it on cruise control. Pecora emptied the bench with three minutes remaining and the Bobcats leading by 21. Siena outscored Quinnipiac by nine in the final minutes, forcing the Bobcats to settle for a 82-70 victory. 

The win, coupled with a Saint Peter’s loss to Fairfield, moved Quinnipiac up to first place in the MAAC. The Bobcats will head home to host Iona on Sunday. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Quinnipiac womens basketball senior guard Jillian Casey drives to the basket in a game against Maine on Nov. 6.
Quinnipiac implodes in second half, blows 17-point lead in 69-58 loss to Canisius
Freshman guard Ava Sollenne finished with 11 points in her first collegiate start and Quinnipiacs 70-64 win over Iona.
Quinnipiac battles Iona to a hard-fought win, improves to 4-1 in conference play
Sophomore forward Ella ODonnell shoots the ball against Holy Cross on Dec. 10.
Quinnipiac women’s basketball never leads, falls to Mount St. Mary’s 56-50
Graduate guard Savion Lewis lines up for a free throw against Manhattan on January 7, 2024.
Quinnipiac smothers Manhattan 76-59, improves to 3-1 in MAAC play
Freshman guard Paige Girardi (left) scored six points in the Bobcats 71-59 win over Manhattan Saturday afternoon.
Quinnipiac women’s basketball cruises past Manhattan, improves to 3-0 in MAAC play
Graduate student guard Matt Balanc dribbles the ball during a matchup against Yale on Dec. 11.
Quinnipiac storms back from double-digit deficit to defeat Rider 88-84
About the Contributor
Zack Hochberg

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *