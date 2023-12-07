The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Connecticut DOJ investigating Quinnipiac PA program’s compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act

Connecticut DOJ investigating Quinnipiac PA program’s compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act

2
More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on The Second Best Night of Your Life tour

More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on 'The Second Best Night of Your Life' tour

3
Colleen Ballingers disastrous return to YouTube

Colleen Ballinger's disastrous return to YouTube

4
Take a wild ride with Saltburn

Take a wild ride with 'Saltburn'

5
Photo contributed by Guilherme Neto/Guns N’ Roses

Why Guns N' Roses needs a new album

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac falls to Princeton in high-scoring battle

Zack Hochberg, Staff Writer
December 6, 2023
Quinnipiac+womens+basketball+drops+to+2-5+on+the+season+with+Wednesdays+loss+at+Princeton.
Peyton McKenzie
Quinnipiac women’s basketball drops to 2-5 on the season with Wednesday’s loss at Princeton.

In a high-scoring affair, the Quinnipiac women’s basketball team fell to Princeton 79-70 Wednesday night, dropping to 2-5 on the season.

Junior forward Grace LaBarge was a bright spot for the Bobcats, notching a season-high 20 points on flawless 6-6 shooting.

Princeton wasted no time establishing its dominance, jumping out to an early 15-5 lead over the visitors. The Tigers displayed lights out shooting, making all six of their initial field goal attempts. However, the Bobcats showed resilience and managed to close the first quarter with a late surge, reducing the deficit to 19-16.

Freshman forward Anna Foley played a pivotal role in Quinnipiac’s offense, contributing six points on an efficient 3-4 shooting in the first ten minutes.

The latter part of the first quarter included a commendable defensive effort from Quinnipiac. The Bobcats utilized a combination of zone defenses, which played a significant role in their 11-4 run to end the quarter which prevented Princeton from extending its early double-digit lead.

Despite Quinnipiac’s efforts, Princeton quickly regained its double-digit advantage in the second quarter. Princeton was almost impossible to contain, shooting at an astounding 83.3% from the field in the frame. The two teams continued to go back-and-forth, with Quinnipiac keeping pace, led by Foley’s nine points. However, the Tigers took a 44-34 lead into the halftime break. 

LaBarge caught fire and delivered an outstanding performance in the second half, knocking down every single shot she took, while scoring 11 of the Bobcats 36 points. Despite LaBarge’s stellar offensive performance, Quinnipiac’s inability to get enough stops on the defensive end hampered its chances of closing the gap.

The end of the third quarter saw Princeton maintaining its hot shooting, connecting on 60% of their field goals (9-15) in the frame. Quinnipiac’s defense continued to show signs of promise, but the team struggled with defensive rebounds, allowing the rare Tiger miss to turn into a second chance basket for hosts. 

In the final quarter, Princeton pushed the game out of reach with a quick 6-0 run, extending its lead to 16 points.

Unlike the first half, Quinnipiac couldn’t keep pace. The visitors turned the ball over 12 times in the second half alone. Ultimately, the Tigers proved too much for the Bobcats to handle as Princeton closed out Quinnipiac for a 79-70 victory.

Despite the loss, the Bobcats continue to display resilience against a tough opponent that was ranked No. 25 in the country just last week. 

Quinnipiac aims to bounce back on Sunday when it hosts Holy Cross. Tip off is slated for 2:00 p.m.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Miami Heat shooting guard Jimmy Butler went to Tyler Junior College before transferring to Marquette. (CWEB News/Flickr)
The never-before-told story about the Quinnipiac men’s basketball program’s interest in Jimmy Butler
(From left to right) Freshman guard Paige Girardi, sophomore forward Ella ODonnell, freshman center Anna Foley, freshman guard Karson Martin and junior guard Jackie Grisdale all celebrate after Maine calls a timeout on November 6, 2023.
‘We don’t give up’: Women’s basketball fighting through non-conference play
Junior guard Doug Young takes a step-back shot versus CCSU on November 10, 2023.
Quinnipiac men’s basketball gets first MAAC victory in overtime over Niagara
Junior guard Doug Young had seven points in Fridays loss to Canisius.
Quinnipiac men’s basketball dominated by Canisius in MAAC opener
The Quinnipiac womens basketball team celebrates after sophomore guard Bri Bowens buzzer-beater Thursday night.
Inside the fourth quarter of Quinnipiac’s all-time win over Rhode Island
Graduate student guard Savion Lewis goes up for a layup against Army West Point on Nov. 17, 2023.
‘Point god’ Savion Lewis leading charge for 5-1 Bobcats
More in Sports
Quinnipiacs top line of sophomore Sam Lipkin and juniors Jacob Quillan and Collin Graf have combined for 60 points so far this season.
Quinnipiac gaining ‘buy-in,’ playing complete hockey as season nears midpoint
Sophomore Erin Brennan won the pole vault title at the 2022-23 MAAC Indoor Track and Field Championships.
MAAC on track: A look at women's indoor track and field
Quinnipiac freshman forward Matthew McGroarty controls the puck in the offensive zone in a Dec. 2 game against Union.
Quinnipiac shuts out Union, sweeps road trip in Capital Region
Sophomore forward Emerson Jarvis prepares to shoot the puck against RPI on December 2, 2023, at the M&T Bank Arena.
No. 7 Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey defeats RPI 4-2, remains undefeated at home
Graduate student defenceman Kate Reilly about to take a shot against Union on December 1, 2023.
Reilly makes history, Quinnipiac tops Union 4-1
Graduate forward Julia Nearis goes for the puck in the Nutmeg Classic semifinal game against UConn on November 24, 2023
‘Big game player’ Julia Nearis putting it all on the line for a final shot at glory
About the Contributors
Zack Hochberg
Peyton McKenzie, Creative Director

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *