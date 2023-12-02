The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

1
The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac men’s basketball dominated by Canisius in MAAC opener

Zack Hochberg, Staff Writer
December 2, 2023
Junior+guard+Doug+Young+had+seven+points+in+Fridays+loss+to+Canisius.
Peyton McKenzie
Junior guard Doug Young had seven points in Friday’s loss to Canisius.

In a tough start to its MAAC campaign, the Quinnipiac men’s basketball team fell decisively to Canisius 93-73 Friday night.

From early struggles to a significant halftime deficit, the game was an uphill battle for the visitors, which ultimately snapped the Bobcats five-game winning streak.

The opening minutes were marked by rough guard play, highlighted by graduate student guard Savion Lewis’ early struggles. The Bobcats’ captain committed three turnovers in just three minutes and in response, Quinnipiac head coach Tom Pecora went to Doug Young at the point guard spot — who found a bit more success than Lewis.

The Bobcats and the Golden Griffins found themselves tied at 15 halfway through the first half. Both teams struggled to find their rhythm shooting the ball, combining for just 10-25 from the field.

As the first half progressed, graduate student guard Matt Balanc and sophomore forward Amarri Tice emerged as Quinnipiac’s leading offensive weapons, each contributing seven points. 

A notable 8-1 run by the hosts gave the Golden Griffins a 35-26 lead, exposing weaknesses in Quinnipiac’s defense. The Bobcats attempted to counter with a 2-3 zone, but their struggles on the glass, allowing eight offensive rebounds in the first half alone, hindered their defensive efforts.

The halftime score reflected Quinnipiac’s struggles, trailing 47-33, while shooting just 10-29 from the field. The Golden Griffins capitalized on Quinnipiac’s defensive lapses in the opening 20 minutes, connecting on seven of 11 three-point attempts. 

The second half saw the hosts maintain their dominance, extending their lead to 63-38 five minutes into the frame. Canisius showcased just how good it can be, and potentially establishing itself as a force to be reckoned with in the MAAC, impressively controlling the game and holding a commanding 29-point lead with 13 minutes to play.

Despite Quinnipiac showing a brief improvement in shooting, hitting five of its last six attempts down the stretch, it was too little, too late.

The final buzzer signaled a 93-73 defeat for the Bobcats, just their second of the year.

The defeat serves as a stark reminder for Quinnipiac as it faces a challenging start to conference play. The Bobcats will look to regroup and make necessary adjustments as they square off against Niagara on Sunday. Tip-off is slated for 2:00 p.m.
About the Contributors
Zack Hochberg
Peyton McKenzie, Creative Director

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
