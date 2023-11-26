Quinnipiac women’s basketball drops third straight, falls to Navy 75-62

In the opening game of the Navy Classic, the Quinnipiac women’s basketball team never led, as they fell to Navy 75-62 Saturday afternoon. Despite a standout performance from sophomore forward Ella O’Donnell — who posted a double-double — the Midshipmen beat them wire-to-wire.

O’Donnell led Quinnipiac with an impressive 22 points and 11 rebounds, marking both her first double-double of the season and her collegiate career. Additionally, her 22 points set a new career-high

The game started with Navy establishing early dominance, launching a 15-6 run that included four three-pointers. This offensive burst forced Quinnipiac head coach Tricia Fabbri to call a timeout with the Bobcats down by nine points with less than six minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Quinnipiac responded with a 14-9 run, fueled by seven points from freshman center Anna Foley, to cut the deficit to 24-20 by the end of the first frame.

However, the hosts continued to apply pressure in the second quarter. After Quinnipiac narrowed the gap to two points, Navy retaliated with a 13-2 run. The Midshipmen’s defense limited the Bobcats to just 10 points in the second quarter, taking a 45-32 lead into halftime.

Quinnipiac mixed in a bunch of different defensive sets in the first half, switching between

The visitors began the second half with renewed vigor, mounting a 7-0 run to close the gap to 45-39. Their defensive efforts held Navy to only four points over the first six minutes of the half. However, Navy regained control towards the end of the third quarter and extended its lead to 58-47.

In the fourth quarter, Navy outscored Quinnipiac 8-3 in the opening minutes, stretching its lead to 66-50. The Bobcats struggled to mount a comeback and the Midshipmen were able to close the game out with ease.

In addition to O’Donnell’s impressive performance, Foley contributed significantly with 12 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Junior guard Jackie Grisdale also added 12 points, continuing her streak of scoring in double figures in every game this season.

The loss to Navy was a tough setback for Quinnipiac, but the team showed some resilience as it continues to search for an identity with a large group of new players.

The Bobcats will look to bounce back in their next game on Sunday at 3:30 p.m., when they finish the Navy Classic against Towson.





