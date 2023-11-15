The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on The Second Best Night of Your Life tour

More than Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein shines on 'The Second Best Night of Your Life' tour

2
Quinnipiac mens hockeys last loss to Yale was in February of 2018.

Quinnipiac trounces Yale, retains Heroes Hat in rivalry battle

3
Quinnipiac student arrested, suspended from university after apparent on-campus arson

Quinnipiac student arrested, suspended from university after apparent on-campus arson

4
Quinnipiac rugby gets into a scrum during a 38-8 loss to Dartmouth in the NIRA semifinals.

Rugby drops second consecutive NIRA Semifinal to Dartmouth

5
Photo contributed by Guilherme Neto/Guns N’ Roses

Why Guns N' Roses needs a new album

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac launches fingerprint analysis course

Lily Philipczak, Staff Writer
November 15, 2023

Quinnipiac University will be offering a three-credit course in fingerprint analysis in the spring 2024 semester to provide students with an overview about the science behind our fingerprints.

The class — which will take place on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. — does not fulfill the University Curriculum Breadth electives. However, it does fulfill an elective requirement for the forensic science minor. There are no prerequisites and it is open to all students. 

“I love forensics,” said Jillian Clark, a sophomore molecular and cellular biology major. “Even if the minor wasn’t a thing, I definitely would have been interested in the class.”

The course’s curriculum will include the history and discovery of fingerprints, as well as fingerprint identification, comparison and recording techniques.

Jaime Ullinger, a professor of anthropology and the director of the anthropology program, created the forensic science minor and the new course’s curriculum with Lisa Kaplan, professor of biology, and Alan Bruce, director of the criminal justice program.

“The course will talk about how you testify in court as a forensic scientist, the procedures that are involved in maintaining the chain of custody, and will get into examples of how fingerprints become a larger issue in forensic science,” Ullinger said.

Clark enrolled in the class to fulfill her requirements for the forensic science minor.

“I want to learn more about the process itself,” Clark said. “I want to know what you use to do it, what circumstances you want to use (fingerprint analysis) and what circumstances you don’t want to use it.”

Clark, who took a forensics class in high school, said she looks forward to expanding her general knowledge of the subject to benefit her future profession.

“I want to go into forensic science, and even if I’m not going into fingerprinting it’s good to know about,” Clark said.

The course will consist of both hands-on experience and discussions about the implications of real-life applications of fingerprint analysis.

It is unclear if this course will be offered year-round — this will be determined by whether students are interested in enrolling in the course. There is one section available and the enrollment for the class of 20 students is currently filled.

The class will also discuss the FBI’s inaccurate identification in the case of the 2004 Madrid train bombing and the wrongful detention of Brandon Mayfield. Students, Ullinger said, will learn about the accuracy and reliability of fingerprints associated with the case.

Brandon Mayfield was wrongfully detained on the basis of a faulty fingerprint match. The FBI arrested Mayfield as a material witness in connection with the attacks and held him for two weeks before releasing him and issuing a public apology after the Spanish authorities identified another suspect.

“(Mayfield’s case) is important for highlighting the need to take care in utilizing a technique often portrayed in pop culture as infallible,” Bruce said. “In any forensic science course, it is important to emphasize the potential for error and the need to ensure techniques are used accurately and appropriately to reduce this potential and help ensure safe convictions.”
Leave a Comment

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *