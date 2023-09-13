The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

Softball’s Hannah Davis returns for final season

Ethan Hurwitz, Sports Editor
September 13, 2023
Graduate+student+catcher+Hannah+Davis+will+return+to+Quinnipiac+for+her+sixth+season.
Courtesy of Quinnipiac Athletics
Graduate student catcher Hannah Davis will return to Quinnipiac for her sixth season.

Graduate student catcher Hannah Davis will be returning to the Quinnipiac softball team, head coach Hillary Smith announced Wednesday.

Davis, who will suit up for her fifth collegiate season, will likely be the team’s starting catcher when the Bobcats start in the spring. In 139 career games with Quinnipiac, Davis has recorded a .194 batting average, 37 runs and 52 hits. She also has 13 career doubles and 27 RBIs during her four years in Hamden.

This past season, she played in 36 games, posting 20 hits (five doubles, three home runs — a career high) and 12 runs. Davis was also solid with the glove, recording a .966 fielding percentage behind the dish.

“I think (2022) set the bar for me,” Davis said. “I’m a different leader now because of what happened to me (in 2021) … I’ve learned a lot behind the scenes. I’ve learned how to motivate each girl individually as opposed to focusing on my own performance.” 

The Foxborough, Massachusetts, native missed her entire sophomore season with a broken arm. She is the first member of last season’s squad to announce a return to Quinnipiac. 

“That’s just the Quinnipiac standard,” Davis said. “Watch this, watch us, we’re gonna go further.”
Ethan Hurwitz, Sports Editor

