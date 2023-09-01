Senior associate athletic director Shanna Alexander steps down after six years

Shanna Alexander, a senior athletic department administrator, announced her resignation Sept. 1, noting that she had accepted a position at Merrimack, according to an email obtained by the Chronicle.

“I’ve accepted a Sr. Assoc (athletic director/senior woman administrator) position at Merrimack College, and am leaving Quinnipiac,” Alexander wrote in the Sept. 1 email.

Alexander’s responsibilities as the senior associate athletic director of compliance and student development included creating and directing student-athlete development programming with the goal to enhance off-the-field professional skills.

The senior woman administrator, which was instituted under Article 4.02. 4 of the NCAA constitution, is the position of the highest-ranking female in each NCAA athletic department or member conference.

“It is hard to leave QU, as I’ve greatly enjoyed my time here over the last 6 years, but professionally and personally this move is one that my family and I can’t pass up,” Alexander wrote. “My last day at QU will be Tuesday, September 5.”

During her time with the Bobcats athletic staff, Alexander oversaw the university’s compliance efforts along with conference and league rules. She also created a rules education program for all members of the athletics programs.

“The Senior Associate Athletics Director/Senior Woman Administrator will provide oversight for student athlete support services including NCAA compliance and student athlete affairs,” according to Merrimack’s website.

In addition, Alexander’s new responsibilities will include being a member of the senior leadership team with sport and department supervision.

“I want to thank each and every one of you for your camaraderie over the past 6 years,” Alexander wrote. “Good luck this season, keep winning those championships and Go Bobcats!!”

Quinnipiac has not announced a search for Alexander’s replacement.

This story will be updated if and when it develops.