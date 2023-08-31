The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
1
Jennifer Brown, dean of the Quinnipiac University School of Law, will return to the classroom as a tenured law professor in the spring of 2025 after stepping down as dean in June 2024.

Law school dean becomes third QU dean in nine months to announce intention to step down

2
Shanna Alexander announced that she is stepping down after six years with Quinnipiac.

Senior associate athletic director Shanna Alexander steps down after six years

3
Former Quinnipiac forward Danielle Marmer recorded 15 points in four years with the Bobcats.

Former Quinnipiac player/coach named first general manager of Boston PWHL franchise

4
A Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was involved in a head-on collision with a Quinnipiac University dorm building Wednesday afternoon, as shown by a photo posted to the @QUBarstool Instagram account.

Pickup crashes into QU residence hall during move-in

5
Quinnipiac University will be implementing traffic changes Tuesday after dozens of students and faculty kicked off the fall semester waiting in traffic while attempting to park in North Lot.

Additional lane to open to ease North Lot traffic buildup

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

Law school dean becomes third QU dean in nine months to announce intention to step down

Cat Murphy, News Editor
August 31, 2023
Jennifer+Brown%2C+dean+of+the+Quinnipiac+University+School+of+Law%2C+will+return+to+the+classroom+as+a+tenured+law+professor+in+the+spring+of+2025+after+stepping+down+as+dean+in+June+2024.
Jennifer Brown, dean of the Quinnipiac University School of Law, will return to the classroom as a tenured law professor in the spring of 2025 after stepping down as dean in June 2024.

Jennifer Brown, dean of the Quinnipiac University School of Law, is slated to step down next June, Provost Debra Liebowitz announced in a university-wide email Wednesday morning.

Liebowitz said that Brown, for whom the 2023-24 academic year will mark not only her last year as dean but also her tenth, decided to step down “to focus more on teaching and research.”

“Jennifer has led the law school through a decade of significant change,” Liebowitz wrote, noting that Brown oversaw the law school’s 2014 move from Hamden to North Haven and the hiring of approximately 30% of its full-time faculty. “I want to thank Jennifer for her innovative and passionate leadership and ingraining her mantra ‘to educate the whole lawyer to understand and serve the whole client’ into the law school’s mission.”

Although Brown is stepping down as the law school’s dean, Liebowitz said the Quinnipiac veteran intends to return to the classroom. After taking a sabbatical in the fall of 2024, the provost said Brown, who became a faculty member in 1994, expects to rejoin the school’s faculty as a tenured law professor in the spring of 2025.

“I stepped into administrative leadership because I love the law school,” Brown said Wednesday in an interview with the Chronicle. “At the same time, I think when I became dean, I always sort of expected I would return to the faculty.”

The University of Illinois College of Law graduate spent 19 years as a Quinnipiac law professor and nearly 15 years as the director of the school’s Center on Dispute Resolution before becoming the law school’s top administrator in 2013.

The law school, which introduced new concentrations in international law, workplace law, and cybersecurity and information privacy law under Brown’s leadership, saw a monumental increase in student diversity during her tenure. 

This year, Liebowitz said, more than a quarter of Quinnipiac’s first-year law students identify as underrepresented in law — a 10% increase from 2013. Likewise, 30% of the law school’s 111 first-year students are first-generation college graduates.

Brown said that she never intended to serve as dean for a decade, noting that long-serving college deans can get “stuck in their ways.”

“I didn’t want to be like that,” Brown said. “When I first started back in 2013, honestly, I thought, like, ‘I’ve got seven years as a dean, and then it’s time to let somebody else have a turn.’”

But, in June 2019, President Judy Olian appointed Brown the university’s interim executive vice president and provost. And then, during her tenure as provost, the pandemic happened.

And Liebowitz — the current provost who, fittingly, succeeded Brown in 2020 — said that Brown’s role during the pandemic put her “at the center of decision-making with serious consequences for safety, student success and the university’s financial sustainability.”

“It’s so hard to know, like, when is the right time to go?” Brown said. “There were just a number of things that intervened to make me think, ‘Well, I guess I should stay here.’”

The provost’s Aug. 30 email announcing Brown’s impending departure, which came just three days into the fall 2023 semester, is the third such email Liebowitz has sent in the last nine months. 

In a similarly worded November 2022 email, the provost revealed that Lisa O’Connor, then-dean of the School of Nursing, would step down at the end of the 2022-23 academic year. Larry Slater, a former associate dean and clinical professor at the University of Memphis’ nursing college, succeeded O’Connor as the dean of Quinnipiac’s nursing school in June. 

Within three weeks of Slater’s appointment, an unexpected resignation left a vacancy in a different dean’s office — this time in the School of Communications. Liebowitz announced May 17 that Chris Roush, who had served as the communications dean since 2019, would step down at the end of the following month. 

Unlike Brown and O’Connor, both of whom announced their departures months before the end of the academic year,Roush’s resignation left the School of Communications without a dean six weeks prior to the start of the 2023-24 school year. 

Liebowitz said that Holly Raider, dean of the School of Business, will lead the national search for Brown’s successor. The provost also said that the university had contracted human resource consulting firm Korn Ferry to help Raider conduct the search.

Alex Martinakova contributed to this report.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Administration
Scenics of the Center for Communications and Engineering on Quinnipiac’s Mount Carmel Campus on August 31, 2021.
Quinnipiac School of Communications Dean Chris Roush steps down
Quinnipiac University officials are hoping to replace more than 20% of the 616 student parking spaces in North Lot with tennis courts.
Quinnipiac applies to demolish east end of North Lot to install tennis courts
The Quinnipiac American Association of University Professors’ signs compare the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment to 2023-24 faculty compensation increases. The university has since announced that it will raise part-time faculty pay by 2% in the fall.
QU professor advocacy group speaks out against stagnant faculty compensation
Quinnipiac University Chief Experience Officer Tom Ellett sits down with student media on Monday to define his responsibilities and discuss his choice to live on campus.
Chief Experience Officer Tom Ellett discusses his role at Quinnipiac
Infographic by Amanda Riha
Quinnipiac administration increases student organization funding by $200K for 2023-24
Infographic by
QU receives over $3M FEMA reimbursement for COVID-19 testing
More in Featured
Senior goalkeeper Sofia Lospinoso made seven saves en route to the Bobcats first game of the year.
Women’s soccer finds its first win of 2023 over Drexel
Former Quinnipiac forward Danielle Marmer recorded 15 points in four years with the Bobcats.
Former Quinnipiac player/coach named first general manager of Boston PWHL franchise
Shanna Alexander announced that she is stepping down after six years with Quinnipiac.
Senior associate athletic director Shanna Alexander steps down after six years
The Quinnipiac mens soccer team scored three goals in its first win of the 2023 season.
Bobcats soar past Eagles, snag first victory of season over Boston College
Quinnipiac University will be implementing traffic changes Tuesday after dozens of students and faculty kicked off the fall semester waiting in traffic while attempting to park in North Lot.
Additional lane to open to ease North Lot traffic buildup
Sundays loss puts Quinnipiac womens soccer at 0-2 to start a season for the first time since 2014.
‘We’ve got to get a lucky break’: Quinnipiac falls in home opener 1-0 to Dartmouth
More in News
A Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was involved in a head-on collision with a Quinnipiac University dorm building Wednesday afternoon, as shown by a photo posted to the @QUBarstool Instagram account.
Pickup crashes into QU residence hall during move-in
A spike in Quinnipiac Universitys enrollment led school officials to convert study lounges on the Mount Carmel Campus into overflow housing accommodations.
Housing shortage forces dozens of QU freshmen to live in common rooms
Shuttle Shuffle: Quinnipiac overhauls shuttle system, spends $100,000 relocating Mount Carmel stop
Shuttle Shuffle: Quinnipiac overhauls shuttle system, spends $100,000 relocating Mount Carmel stop
Wayne Gersie begins new role as vice president of equity and inclusion
Wayne Gersie begins new role as vice president of equity and inclusion
An overview of the Supreme Courts ruling on affirmative action and what it could mean for Quinnipiac
An overview of the Supreme Court's ruling on affirmative action and what it could mean for Quinnipiac
Quinnipiac University mens hockey went 34-4-3 en route to the NCAA Division I national championship, which they won in 3-2 in overtime against the University of Minnesota on April 8.
Quinnipiac men’s hockey celebrated at White House 'College Athlete Day'
About the Contributor
Cat Murphy, News Editor

The Quinnipiac Chronicle

The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Quinnipiac Chronicle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *