Tom Pecora announced to ‘assume head coaching duties’ of Quinnipiac men’s basketball

Tom Pecora, formerly special assistant to the head coach at Quinnipiac has officially assumed head coaching duties of the Quinnipiac men’s basketball team, according to an April 13 press release from Quinnipiac Athletics.

Pecora, a former head coach at Hofstra (2001-2010) and Fordham (2010-2015), joined the Bobcats staff in 2017 when now-former head coach Baker Dunleavy was hired from Villanova.

Following the announcement of Dunleavy’s Thursday, Pecora becomes the eighth head coach in program history and fourth at the Division I level.

“Baker is as much coach, as he is teacher and mentor in supporting our student-athletes’ development as players, and as individuals engaged as role models in the life of Quinnipiac,” wrote Judy Olian, Quinnipiac University president, in the press release.

As the head coach at Hofstra, Pecora compiled a career record of 154-126 and led the Pride to four postseason tournament appearances. He also recruited three eventual NBA players to his program.

The 2023-24 season will be Pecora’s seventh with the Bobcats and first in the new role. In his time at Quinnipiac, the Bobcats have gone 86-93 and have yet to make the NCAA Tournament.

