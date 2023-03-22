Makenzie Helms enters transfer portal

Quinnipiac women’s basketball is undergoing more roster shakeups, as senior guard Makenzie Helms announced on Twitter Tuesday that she is entering the transfer portal for her graduate season.

“I am beyond grateful for my time at Quinnipiac, and for the growth I made as an individual,” Helm wrote. “I am very excited to enter the transfer portal for my graduate year!!”

Helms spent two seasons with the Bobcats, where she appeared in 32 games, totaling 177 points and 91 assists.

The East Haven, Connecticut, native began her collegiate career at Nebraska, where she saw action in 15 games before transferring to Quinnipiac.

Helms, who averaged two points per game and 1.6 assists per game with the Bobcats this season, will now look to find her third collegiate team.