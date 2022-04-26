Trusted and rewarded

Toyloy Brown III also served as executive editor of Quinnipiac’s For the Qulture magazine during his college career.

My last article for this publication embodies the reality that one of the best things in my life has finally come to an end.

After becoming a staff writer Nov. 13, 2018, opinion editor April 8, 2019 and one of two managing editors Nov. 24, 2020, it’s officially time for me to hang it up and leave The Quinnipiac Chronicle’s editorial board.

Where do I begin?

I’ll start with this: thank you.

I am forever indebted to The Chronicle because it simultaneously prepared me exceptionally well for my future in the journalism industry while also immeasurably enhancing my college experience.

Both of those things happened because of the people, past and present, affiliated with this organization. I do not have the vocabulary or the space to completely express my gratitude to everyone who has helped me in this organization as well as brought me joy daily.

During my freshman year, I joined the school paper along with all the other student media organizations as a general member because I knew gaining experience outside the classroom was arguably more important than any grade I received from a professor.

My game plan was to do everything in my power to be excellent in this craft called journalism, so I could be an awesome sports writer. The growth I’ve had from my high school sports writing days to now is astonishing and that is almost all thanks to my involvement with the newspaper.

When I became the opinion editor, I improved tremendously as a writer, developed skills in Adobe InDesign, learned how to lead a staff and made awesome new friends.

While all true, it will be a fallacy to say that everything was hunky-dory each step of the way.

During my first full year as an editor my sophomore year, I felt unqualified. I didn’t think I was learning fast enough. I was disappointed in my abilities as an editor and doubted if I was good enough to retain my position largely due to the tremendous talent I was surrounded by on a nearly daily basis.

I was also doubtful if I could balance everything on my plate and perform well enough for the school paper. Along with schoolwork and my work-study job, I was a leader in two other student organizations, the Black Student Union and the African and Caribbean Student Union, that rightfully demanded my time for meetings and events.

I spoke to people at The Chronicle about my concerns and was instilled with confidence and trusted to do good work at the paper and balance my duties elsewhere, even if I had to leave early or show up late for meetings.

From spending copious hours in the media suite to covering the Quinnipiac basketball teams at the MAAC tournament in Atlantic City, the memories I’ve made will last a lifetime.

I’m blessed to have experienced four iterations of this club as someone who is not in an accelerated degree program, and it’s still surreal that my time is up. I’m going to miss writing for this paper. Even more so, I’m going to miss the people I was with.