SGA introduces new 4.0 GPA dean’s list for fall 2022

A Quinnipiac University student created a Student Government Association initiative for a new dean’s list with honors that will be implemented in fall 2022 to give students an edge when applying for jobs in the future.

The upcoming dean’s list with honors recognizes students who achieve a 4.0 GPA, as opposed to the regular list which requires at least a 3.5 GPA.

All full-time students must complete at least 14 credits with at least 12 that have a letter grade of above a C to be eligible. Part- time students must complete at least six credits during a semester.

Stevens said she was inspired with the idea for the initiative when applying for internships and learning more about graduate schools.

“I think that implementing this dean’s list with honors is an opportunity to provide Quinnipiac students with a competitive edge when applying to jobs and graduate schools, where employers can kind of recognize each student’s achievements during their four years at Quinnipiac,” Stevens said.

Stevens said that a lot of companies use tracking systems where a resume is first reviewed by software, and immediately knocking out hundreds to thousands of resumes before one is even viewed by “human eyes.” In addition, she said many jobs have a minimum GPA requirement.

“I have seen how hard it is and competitive to acquire internships and entry-level jobs upon graduating college,” Stevens said. “Just getting selected for a first round of interviews can be challenging.”