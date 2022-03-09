Mount ‘Caramel’: Quinnipiac installs ice cream machine

Quinnipiac University students wanted a sweet new treat to indulge in, so the Bobcat Den on the Mount Carmel campus now includes a new soft serve ice cream machine.

It includes vanilla, chocolate and swirl flavor options. Students can also choose from a variety of topping options including hot fudge, caramel, sprinkles, Oreos, mini chocolate chips, whipped cream and cherries. The hours are the same as the Bobcat Den, 2 -11 p.m. on weekdays, 4 p.m. to midnight on weekends, but there have been instances where the machine has run out of soft serve earlier in the night. Dining has been working on having more people to stock more ice cream.

Tom Ellett, chief experience officer, said the soft serve machine is a way to add variety to dining and provide a good late- night option.

“I think the main benefit is that the students asked for something, and we were able to deliver it,” Ellett said.

Megan Carpenter, a sophomore nursing major and active member of the Sophomore Advisory Board and Dining Services Advisory Board, said the idea was originally pitched during the fall 2021 semester.

“We have a few good ice cream places off-campus, but I really wanted one conveniently on campus,” Carpenter said.

The Dining Service Advisory Board and the First-Year and Sophomore Advisory Boards make decisions to improve the dining services on campus. The Dining Service Advisory Board includes Ellett, dining staff and students. The other advisory boards include Ellett and students.

Carpenter said it would be a great addition to have a soft serve machine on the York Hill campus and a sundae bar in the future.

“I had noticed almost every other college had one, and we were missing out,” Carpenter said. “Every week I see our dining experience getting better, so this was definitely a step we needed to take.”