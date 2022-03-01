Former presidential candidate encourages QU students to engage in politics

A conversation with former Housing and Urban Development Secretary and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro on Feb. 24, left community members excited to put Quinnipiac University on the nation’s political map.

Clarice L. Buckman Theater was packed as Castro spoke with Quinnipiac Democrats’ President Paul Cappuzzo who told The Chronicle that having the opportunity to interview Castro was something he could not put words to.

“It’s just unimaginable how excited I was to be up there,” Cappuzzo said.

In the nearly 25-minute address to the crowd, Castro covered a wide range of topics, from the crisis in Ukraine to the importance of young people being involved in politics.

In addition to praising the efforts of college-aged Democrats, Castro said they are “the lifeline of the Democratic party.”

Castro also said in places like Connecticut, voters built up coalitions, which helped “lead to President (Joe) Biden’s victory in November 2020.”

While speaking on the current geopolitical climate of the world, Castro said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reminded him of the Cold War. On Feb. 24, Russia invaded Ukraine in what it called a “special military operation,” leading experts to believe Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, would fall within days.

Castro told The Chronicle that he praises the Biden administration’s handling of the war in Ukraine. He also said that “ramping up sanctions against individuals and companies” should be on the table.

In his speech, Castro stated his disagreement with his Republican counterparts, while pushing for progressive policies like the advancement of LGBTQ rights, equal access to the ballot box and a fair corporate tax system.

Additionally, Castro told The Chronicle that students can get involved in political discourse by following current events and volunteering on different civic efforts, especially political campaigns.