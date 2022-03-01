QU raises cybersecurity concerns amid war in Ukraine

With the political unrest between Ukraine and Russia, Quinnipiac University urged its community to remain vigilant about email scams that could potentially infiltrate the university’s technology system.

Quinnipiac’s information security department has received several warnings regarding phishing messages sent to the university’s community, according to a Feb. 25, email from Chief Information Security Officer Robert Jasek.

Although Jasek said that he doesn’t believe that there’s currently a threat at Quinnipiac, he said it is important for the community to remain cautious due to the war between Ukraine and Russia.

After years of tension between the two countries, forces from Russia invaded Ukraine Feb. 24, with Russian President Vladimir Putin referring to the invasion as a “special military operation.”

Given the history of Russian hacking groups using malicious software to breach information from other countries, including a 2015 cyberattack on Ukraine, Jasek said there are currently information security concerns in the U.S.

“It is a known thing that we do see attacks from (Russia),” Jasek said. “What we’re worried about is if something spins off from an attack on Ukraine.”

Jasek said hackers typically breach networks in other countries by using phishing and scam emails to coerce users into sharing personal information or click on external website links. He said emails targeting Quinnipiac students often include offers for fraudulent job opportunities.