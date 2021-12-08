Quinnipiac women’s basketball completes come-from-behind victory over Northeastern for third straight win

Junior guard Makenzie Helms had a career-high 15 points in the Bobcats’ win over Northeastern on Tuesday.

Coming off a hard-fought 61-59 win over in-state rival Yale, Quinnipiac women’s basketball stretched its winning streak to three games with a 69-58 victory over Northeastern.

With the win, the Bobcats improved to 5-3 on the season. The victory can largely be attributed to their “best two days of practice in a number of years,” which came prior to tonight’s game, said Quinnipiac head coach Tricia Fabbri.

Junior forward Mikala Morris posted a 14-point,13-rebound double-double. Morris served as the Bobcats’ safety net throughout the night, making herself available in the paint whenever Quinnipiac needed a bailout.

Senior guard and reigning MAAC Player of the Year Mackenzie DeWees nearly put up a triple-double with a career-high seven assists in addition to 12 points and 12 rebounds. Junior guard Makenzie Helms led the team with 15 points.

The two squads went back-and-forth to open a “choppy” first quarter, as Fabbri referred to it. Morris dominated the point early, scoring six of the Bobcats’ 17 first-quarter points.

A 9-2 Quinnipiac run over the last two minutes of the second quarter, including five points from junior forward Cur’Tiera Haywood helped cut the Northeastern lead to two at halftime.

“We needed that,” Morris said. “They took their biggest lead of the game at that time and we had to dig deep, so we did.”

The Huskies led a 14-6 run to start the second half, but Quinnipiac wouldn’t give up. The Bobcats upped the pace and became more aggressive, countering with a 7-0 run of their own to close the quarter and then a 13-6 run over the first five minutes of the fourth quarter to take a 59-52 lead.

The Bobcats closed out the game in the final minutes for their fifth victory of the season. With the loss, Northeastern dropped to 6-3.

The Bobcats will travel to Rhode Island on Saturday, Dec. 11, as they close their non-conference schedule against Providence.