Bobcat Buzz: Finding my home away from home

When I started my journey here at Quinnipiac University, I was looking for clubs and organizations to join that would ease my transition into college. I was already homesick two days in, and wanted to feel a part of a community on campus.

I knew I had to start somewhere, and I immediately dove into organizations that suited my major and career, finding my humble abode in student media. The Quinnipiac Chronicle quickly became my favorite organization, teaching me career skills and giving me some of the best friends that I could ask for.

However, I still felt like something was missing.

I was looking to meet more people and a larger support system to turn to when things got rough. When my freshman year abruptly ended from COVID-19, I sat in my room during quarantine and knew I had to do something more.

It was at that moment that I realized I wanted to be a part of something more than just myself and decided to sign up for recruitment with the Panhellenic Council.

The process was not anything like what I prepared for, with Zoom links, mute buttons, virtual backgrounds and an email that told me which organization I was a part of. Call it a “pandemic pledge class,” if you will.

I didn’t care. So much excitement rushed through my body when I read the words “Phi Sigma Sigma.” My laptop nearly flew off my desk. That was only the beginning of one of the best decisions I have ever made.

I made the most out of my first year in a sorority.

Becoming a part of the most welcoming “family” in Phi Sig was one of the best experiences. As a new member, I was paired with my “big” Jaysa, which is similar to having a big sister. She quickly became someone I looked up to and went to for any advice, as well as my school “mom.”

Recently, I switched roles when I received my “little,” Angie, who pushes me to want to better and reminds me of myself at the beginning of my college journey. Having these two girls in my “family” makes college feel a little bit more like home.

I created bonds with each and every girl in the chapter, even if it simply consisted of a quick “hello” in the hallway. My time quickly filled up with events, chapters, community service and Chipotle runs to grab food with my sisters.

If I never joined this organization, I would have never become the powerful and confident woman that I am today nor have anywhere near the same college experience I have now.