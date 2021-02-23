Black history deserves more than just a month

We have to do better when it comes to recognizing Black history in the United States.

Black History Month should not be the only time that people and corporations choose to highlight the contributions of African Americans. Black history cannot be condensed into 28 days. Our history goes back to August 1619, the time when more than 20 enslaved Africans arrived in the English colony of Virginia. Black people have been inseparable from the history of this nation before it was a nation and should be widely evoked at any point during the 365-day year. What better place to start doing this than in schools?

Maria Montessori Academy, a Utah charter school with students from kindergarten through ninth grade, experienced some national backlash after some parents chose to opt their children out of the school’s Black History Month curriculum. Data from the Utah State Board of Education shows that 70% of the student population is white and that of the 322 total students, three are Black.

The school’s officials would only go as far as to say that a “few families” asked to not participate in instruction related to Black History Month, and the officials declined to specify the reasons given by the parents for opting out. The situation was eventually resolved after the parents withdrew their requests to opt out and the option had been removed.

This news story is illustrative of several things.

Let’s start by casting some aspersions on this Utah charter school. The commitment this school has to teaching Black history is shallow at best and disingenuous at worst. The intrigue in teaching Black history should not only be done in February. The Black History Month curriculum appears to simply be a gimmick. Teaching Black history is not only a month-long experiment you try out. It is inextricable from any point in the development of the U.S. In fact, a Black lens can be applied to any of the primary school subjects. Now to the parents.

These parents who opted their children out apparently do not think Black history is American history. They do not deem the lives of African Americans from the past as something that is pertinent to their child’s understanding of the country they reside in. They don’t think their kids need to know the history of the Black experience because they aren’t Black in all likelihood.

After the social unrest and the national conversation about race over the summer, people like these parents still cling to their racist views. Preventing your kid from recognizing the central role Black people have in this country is an egregious act of racism. They are intentionally doing what is in their power to guarantee their child’s ignorance, which is the epitome of animosity for Black people’s significance dating back four centuries.