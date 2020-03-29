Rich Kelly transfers to Boston College

Quinnipiac junior guard Rich Kelly has announced that he will transfer to Boston College for the 2020-21 season and is eligible to play immediately.

Kelly told All Facts Media about his intent to join the Eagles via a live Twitter broadcast on Sunday, March 29, at noon. He leaves the Bobcats after three years of starting at point guard to join the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

The 6-foot-1 Connecticut native led Quinnipiac in both scoring and assists with averages of 16.7 points per game and 4.5 assists per game, second and third in the MAAC respectively. Additionally, Kelly is a career 38.7% 3-point shooter and can effectively run the pick-and-roll.

Kelly plans to graduate from Quinnipiac in May 2020 and become a graduate student, therefore giving him the eligibility to play in the 2020-21 season.

He will join the Eagles, who are losing guard Derryck Thornton. The graduate student led the team in assists with 3.4 per game and was second in the scoring column with 12.7 PPG. Kelly, a graduate transfer, will likely share time in the backcourt with freshman guard Jay Heath who led the Eagles with 13.1 PPG.

Boston College finished 11th in the ACC at 13-19 overall and 7-13 in-conference with notable wins over 23-7 Virginia and 20-12 North Carolina State.

Kelly will immediately aid the Eagles’ offense with his ability to playmake via the pick-and-roll and consistently knock down 3-point jumpers both off the dribble and on catch-and-shoot opportunities. Boston College scored only 64.6 PPG as a unit which ranked 322nd out 353 Division I schools.

The Eagles are coached by Jim Christian, who’s in his sixth year at Boston College. Christian has been a head coach for 18 years and accumulated a 317-273 record while appearing in the NCAA Tournament twice.

Kelly chose Boston College over BYU, George Washington, Ohio State, Santa Clara, Tulane and Wake Forest.