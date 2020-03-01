Quinnipiac claims victory over Marist in final home game of the season 71-52

The Quinnipiac men’s basketball team finished its home schedule with a win over the Marist Red Foxes (7-21 overall, 6-13 MAAC) by a score of 71-52 Sunday afternoon, extending its winning streak to two games.

The Bobcats (14-15 overall, 9-10 MAAC) took an early lead over the Red Foxes, building an 11-3 lead only minutes into the game which prompted a timeout from Marist. Quinnipiac dominated the rest of the half and went into the break with a 32-21 lead after forcing its opponent to take heavily contested shots and shoot 22.2% from the field as a team.

Shortly after the second half, the Bobcats slowed down on offense and allowed a quick run on defense. Marist clawed at the Quinnipiac lead but was only able to get within three points. After big 3-pointers from sophomore guard Tyree Pickron and junior forward Jacob Rigoni, the Bobcats were able to regain a double-digit lead at 55-44 with under six minutes to play.

Quinnipiac closed out the game with free throws and a deep three by junior guard Rich Kelly who led the team with 17 points. Graduate student forward Aaron Falzon (13 points), Rigoni (12 points) and redshirt junior center Kevin Marfo (10 points) each finished in double figures as well. Marfo grabbed 16 rebounds, dished out five assists, blocked four shots and also drained his first career 3-pointer, which brought the players and coaches on the bench to their feet.

“I felt like that was the most connected we’ve been as a group of five guys on the court, even the guys on the bench coming in,” Falzon said. “We had a sense of unity, everybody had each others back. When you do that, you play more of a complete game. That’s what we had today.”

Quinnipiac finishes the regular season against the Iona Gaels (11-14 overall, 9-9 MAAC) in New York on Wednesday, March 4, at 7 p.m., then heads to Atlantic City from March 10-14 for the MAAC Basketball Tournament. Quinnipiac’s seed in this tournament is still undetermined.